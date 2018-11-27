Business group pleased with back-to-work legislation for postal workers

Union representing Canada Post workers says it’ll fight the legislation

A group representing Canadian businesses is praising the federal government for legislating postal employees back to work, saying it will help clear hefty backlogs of mail ahead of the busy holiday season.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business said in a statement that it was pleased Ottawa listened to business owners, who described the postal strike as “an emergency for many small firms and for Canadian consumers.”

READ MORE: Canada Post strikes hit Lower Mainland, even as Senate passes back-to-work bill

Mail service was scheduled to resume today at noon Eastern after the Senate passed legislation ordering an end to five weeks of rotating strikes by postal workers.

Royal assent was granted Monday after senators approved Bill C-89 by a vote of 53-25, with four abstentions.

The government deemed passage of the bill to be urgent due to the economic impact of continued mail disruptions during the busy Christmas holiday season.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers issued a statement declaring it’s “exploring all options to fight the back-to-work legislation.”

READ MORE: Vancouver Island postal worker accuses Canada Post of questionable tactics during strike

Negotiations had been underway for nearly a year, but the dispute escalated more recently when CUPW members launched rotating strikes Oct. 22.

Those walkouts have led to backlogs of mail and parcel deliveries at the Crown corporation’s main sorting plants in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

Dan Kelly, president of the business federation, said 71 per cent of members it surveyed supported back-to-work legislation after two-thirds of small businesses reported they had been negatively affected by the strike.

“Back to work legislation is never an easy choice, but it will help salvage the holiday season for small firms and consumers,” he said in the statement. ”We’re relieved to see Canada Post back to work and hope the corporation and the union can reach a long-lasting agreement to ensure Canada Post can become a low-cost and reliable option for small business.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
‘SpongeBob’ creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

Just Posted

Council passes wage hikes to deal with tax changes

Red Deer City council approved an adjustment to their gross salaries to preserve current net pay

Freezing rain in the forecast for late this afternoon

Red Deer and surrounding areas expected to be hit by freezing rain, says Environment Canada

City council grants second and third reading for a supervised consumption site

The site itself is large enough to accommodate all the services provided by Turning Point

Red Deer Charity Checkstop is back again

This will take place Dec. 1st from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. in support of worthy organizations

Red Deer Players gear up for another ‘Breaking Cover’ show

Event set for Dec. 9th at the Red Deer Public Library downtown

Business group pleased with back-to-work legislation for postal workers

Union representing Canada Post workers says it’ll fight the legislation

WATCH: MEGlobal Athletic Park receives $2 million boost towards new Lacombe track

Expanded fieldhouse and new track and field facility to be included in $4 million plan

‘SpongeBob’ creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

Creator of the famous cartoon died of ALS

Canadian EI claims dropped 13.3 per cent year-to-year in September

In Sept. 2018, almost half a million fewer eligible Canadians received employment insurance

Canucks’ Elias Pettersson will only get ‘better and better’: former teammate

The Vancouver rookie has already notched 13 goals and eight assists in 20 games

India urged to abandon plans to recover body of American

A rights group that works to protect tribal people has urged Indian authorities to abandon efforts to recover the body of the American man.

Trump backs use of ‘very safe’ tear gas on crowd of migrants

The mayor of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city and says that he has asked the United Nations for aid to deal with the approximately 5,000 Central American migrants who have arrived in the city.

Food agency taking steps to prevent entry of lettuce suspected in E. coli cases

Restaurants and grocery stores in Canada have not officially been told to pull their stocks of romaine lettuce, but an ongoing outbreak of E.coli is prompting many to do just that.

Mars touchdown: NASA spacecraft survives supersonic plunge

The 800-pound InSight is stationary and will operate from the same spot for the next two years

Most Read