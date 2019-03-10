BREAKING: Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits Rocky Mountain House

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake hit Rocky Mountain House the morning of March 10.

Earthquakes Canada states that at about 4 a.m. the earthquake hit but that little damage is expected. The earthquake is about 10 kms deep.

EARTHQUAKE Mag=4.3 on 10 Mar at 04:00 MDT. Details : https://t.co/t1VoEbwDHw 32 km NW of Rocky Mountain House, AB — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) March 10, 2019

This earthquake is the second within a week, with the first one occurring in the Red Deer/Sylvan Lake area. That first earthquake was linked to a fracking well operated by Vesta Energy but it’s not clear the cause of Sunday’s earthquake.

Felt it about 8km west of rocky! – whole family woke up from beds shaking and a loud bang! — Ali Bridgett (@alibridgett) March 10, 2019

More to come…