BREAKING: Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits Rocky Mountain House

A second earthquake in six days hits central Alberta

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake hit Rocky Mountain House the morning of March 10.

Earthquakes Canada states that at about 4 a.m. the earthquake hit but that little damage is expected. The earthquake is about 10 kms deep.

This earthquake is the second within a week, with the first one occurring in the Red Deer/Sylvan Lake area. That first earthquake was linked to a fracking well operated by Vesta Energy but it’s not clear the cause of Sunday’s earthquake.

More to come…

18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
Ponoka Stampede's Gary 'Doc' Harbin passes away

