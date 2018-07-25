Boys rescued from Thai cave ordained at Buddhist temple

The 11 boys, ages 11 to 16, became Buddhist novices in a religious ceremony, while their 25-year-old coach was ordained as a monk.

The young soccer teammates and their coach who were rescued after being trapped in a cave in northern Thailand were ordained Wednesday at a Buddhist temple, a merit-making activity to show thanks for their rescue.

The 11 boys, ages 11 to 16, became Buddhist novices in a religious ceremony, while their 25-year-old coach was ordained as a monk. One boy did not participate because he isn’t Buddhist.

The group prepared for their ordinations on Tuesday with ceremonies that included shaving their heads. The white clothes they donned then were exchanged Wednesday for the traditional orange robes. They prayed with guests and local officials attending the ceremony.

The ordainment ceremony took place at a mountaintop temple in Chiang Rai province. The group will spend a bit more than a week there.

Buddhist males in Thailand are traditionally expected to enter the monkhood, often as novices, at some point in their lives to show gratitude, often toward their parents for raising them. It’s believed that once a person is ordained they gain merit that is also extended to their parents.

Related: After cave rescue, soccer boys pray for protection at Thai temple

Related: Daring rescue saves all 12 boys, soccer coach from Thai cave

In this case, said Praphun Khomjoi, chief of the regional branch of the National Office of Buddhism, the boys were dedicating the act of entering the monkhood to a volunteer diver and former Thai navy SEAL, Saman Gunan, who died while diving during a mission to supply the cave with oxygen tanks essential to helping the boys’ rescue.

“The teachings that we would like to the boys to learn is the awareness of themselves and the importance of their lives,” Praphun said. “It is extraordinary to be born as humans. And as we are given this opportunity, we should use Buddhist principles or principles of any religions as guidance for living. That’s the lesson that we want them to learn.”

Guests included Saman’s family and a doctor who accompanied the team inside cave for nine days while waiting for the divers to bring them out.

The 12 boys and their coach were released from a hospital last week. They became trapped on June 23 and were finally found by two British divers on July 2. They were brought out of the cave in a daring rescue mission that ended on July 10. Doctors say their basic health is good.

Tassanee Vejpongsaa, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rescue crews search for missing in Greek wildfires; 79 dead
Next story
Wife of former hostage Joshua Boyle returns to U.S. with children: report

Just Posted

Penhold fire crews responded to a recycle truck on fire

Two fire units and nine firefighters responded

Edmonton, Sylvan Lake dads arrested after daughters under age four sexually abused

ICE teams conducted separate search warrants on July 19 in Edmonton and Sylvan Lake

Red Deer begins accepting cannabis development permits

Several people lined up early to get into burgeoning market

Nurses’ union seeks meeting with health minister to resolve staffing crisis in Red Deer

Union calls for the hospital to hire the equivalent of 27 full-time RNs

Red Deer Riggers win home tournament at Great Chief

11-1 win over Sherwood Park A’s seals statement tournament for Riggers

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

14 RCMP sniffer dogs forced into early retirement due to cannabis legalization

Traffic and interdiction dogs are trained to detect cannabis, but will soon no longer be used

No evidence linking ISIL to deadly Toronto shooting, police chief says

Islamic State claimed that one of its ‘soldiers’ carried out the attack

Toronto police identify 10-year-old girl killed in mass shooting

Toronto police have identified Julianna Kozis as the 10-year-old girl who was killed in a shooting rampage in the city’s Greektown on Sunday.

Wife of former hostage Joshua Boyle returns to U.S. with children: report

ABC News is reporting that an Ottawa judge gave Caitlan Coleman permission to leave Canada with the three children on Monday.

Rescue crews search for missing in Greek wildfires; 79 dead

There was no official indication as to how many people might be missing, and some took to social media and Greek television stations with appeals for information on their loved ones.

EU officials to meet Trump, wielding a $20-billion threat

The European Union is ready to put tariffs on $20 billion of American goods if Trump puts duties on car imports.

Boys rescued from Thai cave ordained at Buddhist temple

The 11 boys, ages 11 to 16, became Buddhist novices in a religious ceremony, while their 25-year-old coach was ordained as a monk.

Ponoka RCMP investigate dog poisoning

Ponoka RCMP had a busy week with vehicle thefts, a call of an assault and a woman walking on Hwy 2A

Most Read