Stettler’s Alberta Prairie Railway. (Tim Proven photo)

Boomtown Trail full steam ahead this summer

Aims to draw tourists

  • Jul. 27, 2018 5:30 a.m.
  • News

By Emily Jaycox

For Stettler Independent

The Town of Stettler is participating in the Boomtown Trail marketing and tourism initiative again this year, aiming to bring in more visitors and tourism dollars.

According to Stacey Benjamin, the executive director of the Stettler Regional Board of Trade the initiative lost momentum for a few years but is in full force this summer.

“It took a bit of a break, but we are coming back,” said Benjamin.

The Boomtown trail is a tourism region in central Alberta, east of the QEII Hwy. It’s a road trip down Hwy 56, 21 and 9 corridors.

The Boomtown Trail initiative is a cooperation between the Town of Stettler, Camrose, Lacombe County, Clive, Red Deer County, Three Hills, Trochu and Delburne.

“The main purpose of the Boomtown Trail is to encourage the locals, as well as visitors, to explore what the boomtown has to offer, including all the little villages and towns and the little-hidden secrets.”

The term “boomtown” refers to a town that historically saw rapid and sudden growth.

“There is a lot of western culture involved in it,” said Benjamin.

“The boomtown architecture that runs through the trail is also something that unifies us all together,” she said.

“Our main street is very characteristic of it as well.”

Stettler has many attractions, including the Alberta Prairie Railway steam train.

Passengers get “robbed” by bandits during the five or six-hour train ride and enjoy a buffet meal in Big Valley before returning to Stettler.

“It is very popular and it’s one of those experiences that you have to be a part of in your lifetime, I’d say.”

Buffalo Lake, the Town and Country Museum and its historical buildings are also big draws for Stettler.

Three Hills is known for its car show in June and has its Kneehill County long table dinner on Aug. 18.

Camrose has its 20th annual Kick’N Country Parade Aug. 2 and the Big Valley Jamboree from Aug. 2 to 5.

Trochu has the Trochu Arboretum and the Trochu and District Museum.

“It’s [about] exploring and knowing that there is a lot more around us than what we sometimes expect.”

The goal is for the initiative to carry on throughout the year, said Benjamin.

“Summers in Alberta are beautiful so we are focusing on that at the moment.”

For more information about the Boomtown Trail, visit the Facebook page facebook.com/TheBoomTownTrail.

For more on Stettler go to www.absteamtrain.com and www.destinationstettler.com

Previous story
Psychiatric body warns against stigmatizing mentally ill after Toronto shooting
Next story
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to slash size of Toronto city council nearly by half

Just Posted

Crime remains in the top spot priority for Red Deerians

Citizens are happy with their quality of life based on annual survey

City to apply for federal funding for a stream of potential projects

Investing in Canada funding program deadline quickly approaching

New adult apartment complex on the way for downtown Red Deer

103 Street Developments hosts groundbreaking for Three Robins Active Living Community

Stettler’s Debbie Greiner given keys to Red Deer Hospital Lottery Dream Home

Lottery raises $550,000 for new high-tech patient beds

WATCH: Check out this week’s What’s Up Wednesday

A look into all news Red Deer

Fatal wildfire rips through California towns; residents flee

A fast-moving wildfire, believed to have been sparked by arson, tore through trees, burned homes and forced evacuation orders for an entire mountain town.

10 more ex-students sue Ohio State over sex abuse by doctor

Many of the men now in their 40s and 50s are just starting to acknowledge and confront what they experienced.

Forensics experts work on identifying the dead in Greek fire

Greek authorities said Thursday there were serious indications that a deadly wildfire that gutted a vacation resort near Athens was started deliberately.

World’s oldest person, a Japanese woman, dies at 117

Kane Tanaka became the new oldest person in Japan after 117-year-old Japanese woman Chiyo Miyako, the world’s oldest person died.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford to slash size of Toronto city council nearly by half

A published report suggests the Ontario government is poised to reduce Toronto city council to just over half its current size.

Boomtown Trail full steam ahead this summer

Aims to draw tourists

Psychiatric body warns against stigmatizing mentally ill after Toronto shooting

Faisal Hussain killed two people and injured 13 when he unleashed a hail of bullets along Toronto’s Danforth Avenue

Woman escapes from car trunk in Wetaskiwin, police investigating

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to kidnapping with firearm

Most Read