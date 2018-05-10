Boil water advisory issued for Alix

Precautionary measure to boil water issued by AHS due to water system problem

Residents of Alix are immediately being asked to stop consuming water from their taps.

Shortly after noon today (May 10), Alberta Health Services (AHS) issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the village due to an issue within the water system.

Everyone connected to village water — homes and businesses — are being told to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it for drinking, brushing teeth, cleaning raw foods, preparing infant formula or juices and making ice among other things.

There is no need to boil the water for use in baths or washing clothes.

However, when washing hands, it is recommended that in addition to washing with soap and water that people also use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing more than 60 per cent alcohol after drying them.

According to the release, Village of Alix crews are working to address the issue and restore an appropriate water supply.

However, until water testing can confirm the safety of the water, the advisory will remain in effect until further notice. AHS Environmental Public Health officers will continue to monitor the situation until that time.

More information is available online at www.albertahealthservices.ca and search for the boil water link or people can contact Health Link toll free by calling 811 for any advice and health information.

