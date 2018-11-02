Blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) bloom advisories have been lifted provincewide

The cooler temperatures have caused the lift

Recent weather has cooled lake and reservoir water temperatures to such an extent that blue-green algae is no longer a health concern, including seven in Central Zone, which had previously been placed under blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) bloom advisories.

Effective immediately, Alberta Health Services has lifted the blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) bloom advisories for:

  • Alix Lake
  • Buck Lake
  • Haunted Lake
  • Hiller’s Dam
  • Lac Santé
  • Open Creek Reservoir
  • Wapasu Lake

As always, visitors and residents are reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any recreational body of water, at any time.

Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.

-Submitted by Alberta Health Services

