Blackfalds suspect in custody after Rimbey home invasion

He is to attend Rimbey court June 1 along with a Ponoka resident

A suspect in a Rimbey home invasion last April was arrested in Bonnyville.

The arrest stems from a home invasion and assault that occurred in Rimbey April 13. Four individuals were allegedly involved say police with Jimmy Morsette, 30, of Blackfalds being the only one not located.

Background

During the home invasion, four suspects entered a home and assaulted two men, say police, with injuries being minor. With the help of the Red Deer GIS forensic identification section, three of the four suspects were identified: 24-year-old Tyson Richard Ethier of Sylvan Lake, 32-year-old Samantha Leone Lewis of Ponoka and Morsette. A fourth suspect is believed to not have been identified.

At the time police issued several charges including forcible confinement, aggravated assault and uttering threats to the individuals in relation to the alleged incident.

Ethier was arrested in Red Deer and appeared in Rimbey court May 4, where he elected for trial by judge alone. ,Lewis and Morsette are to appear in Rimbey court June 1.

Police said the incident was believed to have been targeted.

If you have information about this investigation, please call the Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

