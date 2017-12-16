Blackfalds RCMP respond to serious collision

On Dec. 16th Blackfalds RCMP and emergency services responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Hwy. 2 north of Hwy. 11A early this morning.

The incident occurred when the south bound car collided with a moose which caused the vehicle to leave the road way and enter the west ditch.

The driver of the car was transported by STARS Air Ambulance to an Edmonton Area Hospital with life threatening injuries. The passenger suffered non life threatening injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to hospital in Red Deer.

Speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the incident.

– Connolly