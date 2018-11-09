Blackfalds RCMP investigation finds guns, weapons, drugs and stolen cheques

While out on patrol, Blackfalds RCMP spotted a suspicious vehicle.

Upon investigating, officers discovered a known individual exiting a liquor establishment. Their investigation further discovered multiple breaches on release conditions, as well as Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, firearms, weapons and possession of stolen cheque charges.

Two suspects have since been arrested and are currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing. Names are not being released at this time as the charges have not been sworn before the courts.

The Central Alberta district integrated crime reduction unit and Blackfalds RCMP continue to work together in a collaborative effort to curb crime.

If you have any information that could assist the police, please contact the Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If the information leads to an arrest, tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP