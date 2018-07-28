Blackfalds RCMP investigate break and enter and theft

On the morning of July 28th between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. a residence in Blackfalds was broken into by prying open the front door. Additional damage was done to a door in the basement of the residence. Items taken during the incident include a specialized Allez Road / Touring bicycle, (pictures attached), bulova Caravelle watch and a silver watch with a John Deere Logo on the face.

If anybody has any information on the whereabouts of these items you can call the Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300.

-Submitted by Blackfalds RCMP