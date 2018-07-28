Blackfalds RCMP investigate break and enter and theft

Touring bicycle was one of the items stolen

On the morning of July 28th between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. a residence in Blackfalds was broken into by prying open the front door. Additional damage was done to a door in the basement of the residence. Items taken during the incident include a specialized Allez Road / Touring bicycle, (pictures attached), bulova Caravelle watch and a silver watch with a John Deere Logo on the face.

If anybody has any information on the whereabouts of these items you can call the Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300.

-Submitted by Blackfalds RCMP

Previous story
Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

Just Posted

WATCH: Centrefest brings out many entertainers

Red Deerians enjoy a variety of street performance acts

‘Accessible Heritage Community Garden’ set up at Fort Normandeau

Garden Tour and grand opening held July 27th

Canadian icon Fred Penner coming to Bo’s

Alberta Culture Days event supports MAG, Symphony

Gord Bamford Announces lineup for his 11th annual charity event

Country stars Dallas Smith and Aaron Pritchett will join Bamford on stage

Blackfalds RCMP, Red Deer Financial Crimes Unit solve $2 Million Fraud

Dane Skinner allegedly misrepresented and advertised a revolutionary fracking product

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

18-year-old Reese Fallon will be ‘deeply missed,’ her family said

Woman, 22, found dead in New Brunswick First Nation, 1 man in custody

Police found the woman’s body outside a residence in Elsipogtog First Nation Saturday morning

Love the Lake Day at Pigeon Lake

Educational day of activities at Pigeon Lake Provincial Park July 28

WATCH: Lacombe residents celebrate Lacombe Days

Parade ran through the downtown on July 28th

Not quite Hogwarts: Canadian man to study fairy-conjuring spells in England

Gillis Hogan has been awarded a prestigious fellowship to study England’s history of magic

Pregnant Stettler woman avoids prison sentence

Led three police vehicles on high-speed chase 181 km/hr

VIDEO: B.C. rescuers unable to save dolphin found on Vancouver Island

It was found Thursday morning stranded on a sandy shoreline of Pacific Rim National Park

Massive Northern California wildfire kills 2nd firefighter

Carr Fire is ‘taking down everything in its path,’ said firefigher spokesperson Scott McLean

Most Read