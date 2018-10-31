Black Press File Photo

Blackfalds RCMP arrest two males after spotting suspicious vehicle

Suspicious vehicle leads to arrest of parole violators and multiple new charges

On the morning of October 30th, 2018 the Blackfalds RCMP were alerted by the public to a suspicious vehicle call in the poplar ridge area of Red Deer County.

Investigations revealed, that the vehicle involved was stolen. Two males were arrested at the scene and found to be wanted on Canada wide warrants, for parole violations.

Both males have been charged with numerous charges and were remanded into custody, pending future court appearances

Alexander Talbot faces 21 charges including possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, 12 counts of weapon prohibition breaches, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.00 and under, three counts of possessing a government document with out lawful excuse, possession of break and enter tools and possession of CDSA.

Taylor Phelan faces 12 charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, three counts of weapon prohibition breaches, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.00 and under, three counts of possessing a government document with out lawful excuse, possession of break and enter tools, driving while unauthorized and possession of CDSA.

The Blackfalds RCMP would like to thank the public for this tip, as well as, for being an extra set of eyes and ears.

Blackfalds RCMP continues the investigation. If you have any information that could assist the police, please contact the Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If the information leads to an arrest, tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.

-Submitted by the Blackflads RCMP

