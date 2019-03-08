Blackfalds RCMP advising of hazardous driving conditions at QEII Gasoline Alley

Major delays are expected

Blackfalds RCMP are advising motorist of hazardous driving conditions on the QEII northbound lanes at Gasoline Alley.

Police are dealing with a number of vehicles who have left the road. Motorist can expect delays because of slippery road conditions and poor visibility.

Police are currently re routing traffic around a section of highway 2 northbound lanes between Gasoline Alley and 67 street exits.

Major delays are expected.

If motorist have to travel please reduce your speed, and check the weather and road conditions before heading out.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP

Previous story
RCMP/Sheriffs find owner of teddy bear
Next story
UPDATE: QE2 NB lanes closed near Red Deer due to jackknifed semi

Just Posted

UPDATE: Child Porn charges laid after ICE receives tip from Australia

Lots of charges relating to child sexual exploitation have now been laid against Christopher Juneau

Red Deer RCMP asking for public assistance after armed robbery

The suspects stole a truck and a 68-year-old male was injured in the course of the robbery

Lacombe Ram boys fall in two games to Raiders; Raider Girls overcome Lightning

Lacombe Rams season ended after being down two starters in Game 2

Happy International Women’s Day!

It’s important to recognize the women in our lives

Red Deer Rebels Forward Reese Johnson inks deal with Chicago Blackhawks

Three-year contract worth $925,000 annually runs through the 2021-22 season

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

Using an iPad, she shared an image on the official royal family Instagram account

Blackfalds RCMP advising of hazardous driving conditions at QEII Gasoline Alley

Major delays are expected

RCMP/Sheriffs find owner of teddy bear

Officers in Athabasca were able to find the owner thanks to a viral Facebook post

Wetaskiwin woman sought by police for multiple charges

Wetaskiwin RCMP are looking for wanted female

UPDATE: QE2 NB lanes closed near Red Deer due to jackknifed semi

Motorists advised to avoid driving on the QE2 in central Alberta

Alberta Mountie accused of off-duty assaults in Whistler

Edmonton police say the RCMP officer has been reassigned from his operational duties

Canada sees second straight monthly employment surge with 55,900 net new jobs

Canada’s February surge followed an even bigger gain of 66,800 positions in January

Annie Lennox pushes for global feminism on International Women’s Day

‘Feminism — we must use this word because it means empowerment,’ says Lennox

Sundre family confronts ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ thieves trying to steal truck

Sundre RCMP investigate theft of truck and pointing of firearm

Most Read