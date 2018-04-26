Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault case

Comedian convicted of drugging and molesting a woman

Bill Cosby has been convicted of drugging and molesting a woman in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

A jury outside Philadelphia convicted the “Cosby Show” star of three counts of aggravated indecent assault on Thursday. The guilty verdict came less than a year after another jury deadlocked on the charges.

Cosby was charged with violating Toronto native and Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. His lawyer called Constand a “con artist” who levelled false accusations against Cosby so she could sue him.

Cosby could get up to 10 years in prison on each of the counts.

Dozens of women have come forward in recent years to say he drugged and assaulted them. Five of the other accusers testified against him at the retrial.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission. Constand has done so.

The Associated Press

Previous story
Pilot likely affected by ‘spatial disorientation’ in plane crash that killed former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice

Just Posted

Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off raises $420,000 for Canada Games Celebration Plaza

Event sees over 800 people in attendance

Pro Wrestling events looks to to knock out cancer

Superclash against Cancer brings in some of Alberta’s top talent

Red Deer PCN Women’s Fun Run set for May 12th

The Mustard Seed School Lunch Program is the event’s ‘Charity of Choice’

UPDATED Semi rollover on Hwy#2 causes traffic detour; more photos

UPDATED Exclusive photos of semi rollover clean-up on Hwy#2

‘Battle of the Badges’ charity hockey game raises $35,000 for Humboldt Broncos

Red Deer Emergency Services won the game with a score of 10 - 5

WATCH: Check out this week’s What’s Up Wednesday

The week’s news in Red Deer

Pilot likely affected by ‘spatial disorientation’ in plane crash that killed former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice

The TSB will announce its findings and the Capital News will follow.

AACS receives funding from Red Deer County for life saving equipment

Red Deer County approved funding for $35,000 to AACS

Toronto sports fans come together in wake of van attack

Police probe Toronto van attack as details emerge

Maswacis RCMP looking for missing Aboriginal woman

Police say 34-year-old Jada Voyageur went missing April 24 from the Samson Cree Nation

Prince William to be Harry’s best man

Prince William will be Prince Harry’s best man at May wedding

Humboldt arena memorial ring to be removed

Arena ring of tribute to Saskatchewan hockey team to be removed as summer nears

14 galaxies set to collide and form colossal cluster

Astronomers say this could be the largest structures in the universe

B.C. set to introduce pot laws, but years of fine tuning likely: minister

Legislation regulating recreational marijuana is expected to be introduced Thursday

Most Read