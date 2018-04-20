‘Battle of the Badges’ charity hockey game raises funds for Humboldt Broncos

Red Deer Emergency Services and RCMP will play hockey for a good cause

Red Deer Emergency Services and Red Deer RCMP are hosting a charity barbeque, hockey game and silent auction at Servus Arena on April 20th to raise funds for the Humboldt Broncos following the tragic collision in Saskatchewan April 6th.

‘Battle of the Badges’ will begin with a community barbecue at 4:30 p.m. in the Servus Arena parking lot at 4725 43rd St.. Attendees can buy a burger, pop and chips for $5. The hockey game begins at 6 p.m. in the Servus Arena, with admission by donation. Red Deer RCMP Victim Services volunteers will sell 50/50 tickets and operate a silent auction during the game, featuring tremendous auction items from a variety of generous businesses and individuals.

“This sort of tragedy hits close to home for everyone, not just first responders,” said Superintendent Ken Foster of the Red Deer RCMP. “We all have connections to youth and sport, and this charity hockey game is an opportunity for the community to come together and express our collective sadness and support for everyone affected by the terrible loss of so many young people.”

“Our hearts are with the community of Humboldt and everyone affected by this tragedy,” said Ken McMullen, emergency services manager. “The impact of this tragedy is profound and we’re honoured to stand alongside our RCMP colleagues to show our support for Humboldt Broncos.”

Red Deer RCMP and Red Deer Emergency Services thank the community for coming together in support of this charity event. All funds raised will go directly to the victims and families of the Humboldt Broncos.

-Submitted by RCMP Alberta Media Relations

Previous story
Case of teacher secretly filming teens reaches top court
Next story
Woman sentenced to life in Valentine’s Day shooting plot at Halifax mall

Just Posted

‘Battle of the Badges’ charity hockey game raises funds for Humboldt Broncos

Red Deer Emergency Services and RCMP will play hockey for a good cause

Buccaneers looking to loot a national championship

Footballers look to ride high octane offense to the finals

Tom Pyper’s life on the South Saskatchewan Pipeline

Red Deer man looks back on his time working on the Cantuar pump station

Central Alberta Theatre is gearing up to present Neil LaBute’s Some Girl(s)

Opening night is April 20th with shows running through to May 5th.

Burman U prof publishes international development book

The Development Trap: How Thinking Big Fails the Poor looks to challenge perceptions

Could facial scans and fingerprints make you unhackable?

New biometrics capabilities could be a game-changer for those trying to get on your accounts

Three suspects charged with 38 crimes after Wetaskiwin carjacking

RCMP Rural Crime Reduction Project starts strong in Wetaskiwin

4-20: Pot activists continue their fight beyond legalization

Cannabis activists say there is still a lot to fight for beyond legalization

Comey memos: Trump talks of jailed journalists and ‘hookers’

A 15 page document written by former FBI Director James Comey about dealings with Trump is released to press

UPDATED: Prince Charles to be next Commonwealth leader

Prince Charles to succeed his mother Queen Elizabeth II as head of the 53-nation alliance

Woman sentenced to life in Valentine’s Day shooting plot at Halifax mall

An American woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for a decade

Driving Change: A B.C. man’s charitable trip across Canada

A Kelowna man, his bus, and his mission for positive change across our country

Case of teacher secretly filming teens reaches top court

Acquittal of teacher, Ryan Jarvis, who secretly videoed teens ‘dangerous,’ top court told

Why a 14-year-old will lead the charge at annual marijuana protest on the Hill

Marijuana enthusiasts have long been circling April 20 on their calendars as annual day of cannabis

Most Read