‘Battle of the Badges’ charity hockey game raises funds for Humboldt Broncos

Red Deer Emergency Services and Red Deer RCMP are hosting a charity barbeque, hockey game and silent auction at Servus Arena on April 20th to raise funds for the Humboldt Broncos following the tragic collision in Saskatchewan April 6th.

‘Battle of the Badges’ will begin with a community barbecue at 4:30 p.m. in the Servus Arena parking lot at 4725 43rd St.. Attendees can buy a burger, pop and chips for $5. The hockey game begins at 6 p.m. in the Servus Arena, with admission by donation. Red Deer RCMP Victim Services volunteers will sell 50/50 tickets and operate a silent auction during the game, featuring tremendous auction items from a variety of generous businesses and individuals.

“This sort of tragedy hits close to home for everyone, not just first responders,” said Superintendent Ken Foster of the Red Deer RCMP. “We all have connections to youth and sport, and this charity hockey game is an opportunity for the community to come together and express our collective sadness and support for everyone affected by the terrible loss of so many young people.”

“Our hearts are with the community of Humboldt and everyone affected by this tragedy,” said Ken McMullen, emergency services manager. “The impact of this tragedy is profound and we’re honoured to stand alongside our RCMP colleagues to show our support for Humboldt Broncos.”

Red Deer RCMP and Red Deer Emergency Services thank the community for coming together in support of this charity event. All funds raised will go directly to the victims and families of the Humboldt Broncos.

-Submitted by RCMP Alberta Media Relations