Barrie Wilson Elementary School presented with $125,000 towards new playground

Red Deer-North MLA Kim Schreiner presented a cheque of $125,000 to Barrie Wilson Elementary School Sept. 5th.

The money is part of a Community Facility Enhancement Program Grant and will go towards the school’s new playground.

“Your teachers and parents work very hard so that when you come to school you are experiencing the very best,” said Schreiner. The Government of Alberta is invested in providing funds for projects such as your playground so that you can play safely and happily.”

The school’s Parent Council highlighted the need for an expanded playground a few years ago.

“We’re really lucky the City did have a playground here when we opened, but we just needed more space,” said Principal Chris Good.

He added that they wanted to make an inclusive and accessible playground that all kids could play on.

“We’ve done a variety of different fundraisers and had lots of great partners. It’s been a lot of work for the parents, so obviously today with this grant, it’s the culmination of all of that, so we’re really excited to start planning getting the playground built.”

The playground will feature a pour and play surface so that students in a wheelchair can also go on the playground, along with a musical note section for students to express their creativity.

Total cost is about $250,000 and after the cheque presentation, they are now 80 per cent there.

They plan to start building this spring.