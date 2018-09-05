Kim Schreiner presents a cheque of $125,000 to Chris Good of Barrie Wilson Elementary School, which will go towards their new playground. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

Barrie Wilson Elementary School presented with $125,000 towards new playground

Red Deer students will have an inclusive, accessible playground

Red Deer-North MLA Kim Schreiner presented a cheque of $125,000 to Barrie Wilson Elementary School Sept. 5th.

The money is part of a Community Facility Enhancement Program Grant and will go towards the school’s new playground.

“Your teachers and parents work very hard so that when you come to school you are experiencing the very best,” said Schreiner. The Government of Alberta is invested in providing funds for projects such as your playground so that you can play safely and happily.”

The school’s Parent Council highlighted the need for an expanded playground a few years ago.

“We’re really lucky the City did have a playground here when we opened, but we just needed more space,” said Principal Chris Good.

He added that they wanted to make an inclusive and accessible playground that all kids could play on.

“We’ve done a variety of different fundraisers and had lots of great partners. It’s been a lot of work for the parents, so obviously today with this grant, it’s the culmination of all of that, so we’re really excited to start planning getting the playground built.”

The playground will feature a pour and play surface so that students in a wheelchair can also go on the playground, along with a musical note section for students to express their creativity.

Total cost is about $250,000 and after the cheque presentation, they are now 80 per cent there.

They plan to start building this spring.

Previous story
Liberals won’t compromise on culture, dispute resolution in NAFTA talks: Trudeau

Just Posted

Barrie Wilson Elementary School presented with $125,000 towards new playground

Red Deer students will have an inclusive, accessible playground

Council passes second and third reading of smoking bylaw pertaining to public cannabis use

The updated bylaw prohibits smoking or any form of consumption of cannabis in any public location

Torchbearers unveiled for MNP Canada Games Torch Relay

100 torchbearers from across Canada were revealed; Red Deer runners to be announced later

Rifco provides a huge win for the Central Alberta Humane Society

Rifco presents CAHS with almost $28,000

RCMP remind drivers and pedestrians about back to school safety

School zones are in effect from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on school days

WATCH: AHS breaks ground on new Lacombe Community Health Centre

17,000 sq. ft. facility will bring existing Lacombe AHS services together

Liberals won’t compromise on culture, dispute resolution in NAFTA talks: Trudeau

Canada is facing a fresh deadline to land a trade deal with the United States and save its place in the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Calgary 2026 bid details to be rolled out as city gears up for plebiscite

Calgarians are about to get a close look at what hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games would entail.

TIFF stresses ‘zero tolerance’ policy, plans women’s rally in #MeToo era

As the Toronto International Film Festival prepares to kick off Thursday, it’s doing so in a changed landscape .

Bernier says he has raised over $90,000 since quitting the Conservative party

Quebec MP Maxime Bernier says he has raised more than $90,000 since quitting the Conservative party.

Upcoming book assails Trump’s ‘ethics deficit’ in golf

“Commander In Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump,” by Rick Reilly

Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 1.5 per cent

The central bank kept its benchmark at 1.5 per cent, but data ‘reinforces’ view that more hikes are needed.

Study concludes Canadian oilpatch rules could cut global emissions

Canada’s industry has rules that if adopted worldwide could make a big dent in global greenhouse gas emissions

Below zero degrees temps possible for tonight across central Alberta

Frost warning issued Tuesday, Sept. 4 for overnight in Red Deer, surrounding region

Most Read