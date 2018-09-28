RCMP Handout

B.C. RCMP seek five teens involved in school bus theft

The theft may have started as a harmless joyride, but Const. Chad Neustaeter says it had the potential to put lives at risk.

RCMP in northeastern British Columbia believe someone knows something about the theft of a school bus and they urge witnesses, especially teens, to come forward.

The bus was stolen just over one month ago from the school district parking lot in Fort St. John.

A news release issued Thursday by the Fort St. John detachment says surveillance video from the bus camera shows five youths, two females and three males, were involved.

The bus was vandalized by the hoodie-wearing suspects and driven a short distance outside Fort St. John, where it was recovered and the roughly $5,000 in damage was repaired in time for the first day of school.

Although investigators have photos of some of the suspects, none of the five has been identified.

The theft may have started as a harmless joyride, but Const. Chad Neustaeter says it had the potential to put lives at risk.

“These youth look like they had a good time and we are convinced they spoke to others about this incident,” Neustaeter says in the release.

He says police want to speak to anyone who has information about the school bus theft or can identify those involved.

Related: Best place to live in B.C.? Finance mag says Fort St. John

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
India’s top court lifts temple’s ban on women who menstruate
Next story
Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate 13-year-old Lane Goodrunning

Just Posted

Don Amero brings rock-tinged country to Red Deer Oct. 10th

Amero will feature tunes from his latest disc at The Velvet Olive

Red Deer RCMP arrest offenders during break and enters in progress

Several people arrested in the act of business, garage and shed break-ins

Red Deer College hosts Backpacks to Briefcases

Day-long event teaches professionalism and valuable life lessons to students

Guy Davis and Fabrizio Poggi perform at The Elks on Oct. 12th

Show features tunes from Sonny & Brownies Last Train

Lacombe Generals lose to the RDC Kings 8-1 in preseason opener

Generals frustration evident in lopsided loss

B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Phyllis Webstad brings her book The Orange Shirt Story to classrooms province-wide.

Trump urges Senate to vote after Kavanaugh’s fierce defence

After seeing Ford’s powerful testimony, White House aides and allies expressed concern that Kavanaugh would have an uphill climb to deliver a strong enough showing to match hers.

India’s top court lifts temple’s ban on women who menstruate

India’s Supreme Court lifted the temple’s ban on women of menstruating age, holding that equality is supreme irrespective of age and gender.

B.C. RCMP seek five teens involved in school bus theft

The theft may have started as a harmless joyride, but Const. Chad Neustaeter says it had the potential to put lives at risk.

B.C. church asks parishioners to turn on mobile devices

Pastor Jeff Germo started his sermon by asking people to take out their phones, click on a Mentimeter link and punch in a code

Christine Blasey Ford steps into spotlight; defiant Kavanaugh fights back

Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford traded vastly different versions of their high school days

Correction head OK with transfer of Tori Stafford’s killer to healing lodge

Issue was front and centre again on Parliament Hill with Conservative calls to reverse the transfer

Disruptive technologies create new challenges for interest rate decisions: Poloz

Stephen Poloz said Canadians need not fear the new digital age

Saudi minister mocks Canadian demands for release of female activists

Al-Jubeir called Canada’s tweets ‘outrageous,’ like if Saudi Arabia demanded Canada let Quebec separate

Most Read