B.C. pot shop handed first recreational licence

A pot shop in Kimberley can legally begin selling non-medical marijuana Thursday

A pot shop in Kimberley, B.C., has received the first private licence to sell recreational marijuana from the British Columbia government, two weeks after the drug became legal across the country.

Tamarack Cannabis Boutique can legally begin selling non-medical marijuana Thursday but it will be up to the company to decide when to open for business.

RELATED: Kimberley’s cannabis stores are open for business

The Ministry of the Attorney General says in a statement that additional retail store licences will be issued as applicants proceed through the process.

It says the process requires security screening and financial integrity checks, support from the local government or First Nation and a store inspection.

The first government-operated BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops was the only legal brick-and-mortar shop in the province to buy recreational cannabis when it was legalized on Oct. 17.

The managers of two illicit pot shops that were raided by RCMP in Port Alberni the same day have criticized the province for not processing applications more quickly, saying they had both applied for provincial licences and were awaiting approval.

RELATED: More pot stores expected in B.C. in coming ‘weeks and months’: attorney general

B.C. cabinet ministers have defended the province’s slow pace in approving marijuana stores, saying the Liquor Distribution Branch is working with local governments to open additional stores.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ontario professor demands public apology for Playboy remarks made at convocation ceremony
Next story
Calgary 2026 Olympic Games bid survives city council vote on plebiscite

Just Posted

A bigger and better edition of Agri-Trade kicks off Nov. 7th

Agri-Trade runs Nov. 7th-9th at Westerner Park

Red Deer mother talks spooky Halloween lawn

Sonja Hoefman has been scaring the bejesus out of Trick-Or-Treaters for almost two decades

JoJo Mason joins Gord Bamford Nov. 4th at Bo’s

Mason featured during Bamford’s ‘Honkytonks and Dive Bar’ Tour.

Look out for Shayna Weir and her ‘fire breathing dragon’ this week at CFR

CFR competitor says strong relationship with your horse is key to winning in barrel racing

On the heels of their latest single Medicine, USS performs Nov. 8th at Bo’s.

The band (Ubiquitous Synergy Seeker) has certainly been making a name for themselves nation-wide

Historic night as CFR 45 kicks off in Red Deer

Competition features best in Canadian rodeo sports

B.C. pot shop handed first recreational licence

A pot shop in Kimberley can legally begin selling non-medical marijuana Thursday

Calgary 2026 Olympic Games bid survives city council vote on plebiscite

The estimated cost of hosting the 2026 Games was reduced by $125 million

Ontario professor demands public apology for Playboy remarks made at convocation ceremony

Johanna Weststar questions the sincerity of the apology issued by both the school and philanthropist Aubrey Dan

Canada to increase annual immigration admissions to 350,000 by 2021

The federal government is continuing its plan to gradually increase the number of immigrants it accepts into Canada with a new target of 350,000 admissions by 2021.

Federal Liberals aim to add personal leave days as Ontario cuts them back

The Trudeau government is seeking to give federally regulated workers more paid personal-leave days.

Ottawa argues one province’s failure to bring in a carbon tax will harm others

The federal government argues it has jurisdiction to impose a carbon tax as it’s a matter of national concern in a factum filed in Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal

Federal government announces new measures for killer whale protection

The federal government has announced an additional $61.5 million to protect endangered killer whales.

Multiple fatalities’ in Toronto-area crash that sparked tanker fire: police

Multiple fatalities have been reported in a vehicle rollover on Highway 407 in Vaughan, Ontario.

Most Read