Black Press file image

B.C. Green Party says data safe after contract with AggregateIQ

Party says it does not believe its members’ personal information was stolen

The B.C. Green Party says it does not believe its members’ personal information was stolen, after the party worked with a Victoria-based tech company that’s mired in an international privacy scandal.

Executive director Laura Lavin says the Greens contracted AggregateIQ between January and August 2016 to create a new voter database.

She says the party has received written confirmation from AggregateIQ that it destroyed any data it collected from the Greens at the end of its contract.

The company faces accusations that it played a role in influencing Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

RELATED: B.C. company denies link to Facebook data scandal

Canadian whistleblower Christopher Wylie has also alleged that AggregateIQ used algorithms developed by Cambridge Analytica, a company he says improperly harvested personal data from more than 50-million Facebook users to help Donald Trump win the U.S. presidency.

In a statement posted on its website this week, AggregateIQ denies any connection to Cambridge Analytica and says it works in full compliance with the jurisdictions where it operates.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Innisfail RCMP arrest car prowler

Just Posted

Innisfail RCMP arrest car prowler

A Red Deer County man has been charged

Red Deerians ‘unite’ against sexual assault

Take Back the Night march raises awareness

Red Deer’s first Cyclovia hits the streets this summer

Green Zero Waste event takes over downtown to promote health and community

Innisfail’s A Night At The Ranch back for two days come May

Rodeo raising money for good causes

The Illusionists bring their magic to Red Deer

Trickster Jeff Hobson gives us a look into the gang

WATCH: Canada Winter Games Torch Relay going national for the first time

Officials announce MNP as new sponsor making coast to coast event possible

B.C. Green Party says data safe after contract with AggregateIQ

Party says it does not believe its members’ personal information was stolen

Breastfeeding photo challenges stigmas, highlights hurdles

The Facebook photo of Serah Small breastfeeding her eight-week-old in an arena change room had drawn more than 1,000 likes and 500 shares by Thursday morning.

IOC president meets North Korean leader Kim

The two had a 30-minute formal meeting followed by 45 minutes of casual discussions while watching a football match

Emergency goalie called into NHL action

Scott Foster is an accountant during the day and a rec league goaltender at night, but he played in an NHL game Thursday night

Widow of Orlando gunman acquitted in nightclub shooting

Prosecutors had argued Salman and her husband scouted out potential targets together

Lillehammer backs out of 2026 Winter Olympics

The decision leaves the door open for five other countries, including Canada

Teen sleeps in WW1 trench for social studies project

The idea is to recognize the ordeal soldiers faced and understand the sacrifices they made

Alberta RCMP: How to be ‘egg-stra’ safe this Easter

RCMP provide some simple Easter safety tips

Most Read