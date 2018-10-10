Ardene will be taking over the old Sport Chek at Parkland Mall come Spring of 2019. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

Ardene to take over the old Sport Chek at Parkland Mall

The Red Deer store will be over 16,000 square feet

Ardene at Parkland Mall will be making a big move, an over 6.5 times larger of a move.

The store will be moving to the former Sport Chek location and will be over 16,000 square feet.

“This will be a huge expansion for them. They are unofficially calling it a megastore format,” said Melody McKnight, retail manager at Parkland Mall.

Currently, there are only six of these megastore formats in Alberta, with Parkland’s location being the seventh.

“We’re very excited that it’s going in here,” said McKnight.

Right now, the Ardene store is around 2,400 square feet and McKnight said they are planning on putting something exciting there in its place in the future.

The new Ardene store is expected to open in the Spring of 2019.

