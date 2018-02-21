Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

Alberta Professional Chuckwagon & Chariot Association back for Westerner Days

Association back as organization for Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships

Westerner Park is pleased to welcome the Alberta Professional Chuckwagon & Chariot Association (APCCA) back to Westerner Days Fair & Exposition as the sanctioning organization for the Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships for 2018.

The APCCA is no stranger to the sport of chuckwagon and chariot racing as the organization has been entertaining crowds since 1968, and is currently celebrating their 50th season of ‘racing across the prairies’. In addition to the chuckwagon races, Westerner Days 2018 has added a new event and will feature 5 heats of chariots running prior to the chuckwagons on Friday, Saturday and Sunday only.

“We are thrilled to bring the APCCA back to Red Deer and look forward to some exciting races on the track during Westerner Days,” said CEO and General Manager at Westerner Park Ben Antifaiff. “There will be some familiar faces and some new ones as the drivers return to Westerner Days and share their passion for this sport.”

Sponsors attending the Tarp Auction will have the opportunity to bid on 40 chuckwagon tarps and 20 chariots. For more information, please visit westernerpark.ca/event/4-chuckwagon

Pre-registration is recommended and all bidders registered prior to April 13th, 2018 will be entered for a draw to win two weekly admit pins and one weekly parking pass for Westerner Days. Any previous sponsors bringing a new sponsor that successfully bids will have the opportunity to display a 4 x 8 banner in the chuckwagon bowl for the five days of the Fair.

We look forward to seeing you on April 18th, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. in the Sheraton Red Deer Special Events Centre for the Tarp Auction and celebrating with you at the Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships during the 2018 Westerner Days Fair & Exposition, Central Alberta’s largest summer celebration.

-Connolly

Previous story
Trudeau reiterates denial of Sikh separatists in cabinet, condemns extremism
Next story
BC Wine Institute to take legal action against Alberta

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer to host WHL Bantam Draft and WHL Awards

Hockey Alberta also working to host 2019 Alberta Cup to create a new hockey festival

Alberta Professional Chuckwagon & Chariot Association back for Westerner Days

Association back as organization for Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships

Open Call for musicians to play Red Deer’s Ross Street Patio concert series

Deadline for submissions is March 21st

City rejects $50,000 rent supplement for Asooahum Crossing

Council will advocate provincial, federal governments for sustainable funding

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes Series launches Feb. 22nd in the Nickle Studios

Three one-acts already sold out, full-length June production is in the works

WATCH: New Habitat for Humanity builds in Red Deer launched

Organization has 130 families on the waiting list for new homes

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BC Wine Institute to take legal action against Alberta

The BC Wine Institute to seek injunction to protect B.C. wineries from Alberta wine ban

Trudeau reiterates denial of Sikh separatists in cabinet, condemns extremism

“We will always stand against violent extremism, but we understand that diversity of views is one of the great strengths of Canada.”

Canada wins gold in men’s ski cross

Leman earns redemption with ski cross gold; Homan out early

Trump says more must be done to protect children

In a tweet Tuesday night, Trump indicated he wants to strengthen the background check system, but offered no specifics.

Evangelist Billy Graham has died at 99

Graham died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina.

Canadians capture bronze in women’s bobsled event

Canadians Humphries, George take bronze in women’s bobsled event at Olympics

Widow of avalanche victim sues Golden lodge operator

A woman from Alberta is suing guides, their mountain guide association and the lodge operator for negligence

Most Read