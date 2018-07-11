Terrace SAR Facebook photo

Alberta man missing on B.C. river found dead

Body found on July 11 after going missing on July 7

Three days after going missing, an unnamed Alberta man’s body has been found.

At approximately 11:20 a.m. on July 11, Kitimat RCMP, Search and Rescue and the Terrace Swift Water Rescue teams found the man after he capsized in the Kitimat river on July 7.

READ MORE: Rescuers search for man whose boat capsized in the Kitimat River

The 39-year-old man was with three other men in three inflatable boats when they struck a logjam. The other men were able to make it to shore.

A press release from the RCMP said no more information will be released as the BC Coroners Service investigates.


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
