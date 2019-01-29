Alberta man charged in death of 24-year-old B.C. woman

June Rose, 24, of Burnaby, was found dead in a home in Bassano, Alta.

An Albertan man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a B.C. woman.

The body of 24-year-old June Rose, of Burnaby, was found in the early evening of Jan. 22 inside a home in Bassano, roughly 150 kilometres east of Calgary.

It was not clear why Rose was in the town.

Bassano RCMP said in a news release Monday that Chase Leland Hehr, 36, of Medicine Hat, was set to appear in provincial court in Brookswood on Wednesday.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
1 US case against Huawei centres around a robot called Tappy
Next story
2 years after Quebec mosque killings, Islamophobia continues to rise

Just Posted

Red Deer Chamber announces hiring of Rick More as CEO

More is part of Smiles Thru Lindsey foundation and Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre

Red Deer schools taking part in Bell Let’s Talk Day

Public school district is calling on Red Deerians to join in on social media platforms

PRAIRIE FASHION

Former Miss Ponoka 2015 Ashley Akkermans talks fashion and what she is up to since her reign

Red Deer’s Adam Goodwin selected as a ‘Top 30 under 30’

“Through sport4one, I am working on gender equity, in and through sport”

Exhibition explores the rich history and culture of Métis people

The exhibition runs through to March 10th at the Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

Drilling forecast cut due to lower expectations for 2019 oilpatch spending

Petroleum Services Association of Canada drops 1,000 wells from forecast

Alberta man charged in death of 24-year-old B.C. woman

June Rose, 24, of Burnaby, was found dead in a home in Bassano, Alta.

Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allows eavesdropping

The bug was demonstrated through videos posted online this week

Corruption levels linked to health of democracies

Denmark led the survey as the least corrupt nation, followed by New Zealand, Finland and Singapore while Canada squeaked into the top 10

UPDATE: Bruce McArthur pleads guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018

Newly formed Team Carey wins 2019 women’s provincial curling title

‘We’re very happy with how we played,’ says Carey

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

Most Read