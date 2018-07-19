UPDATED: Airdrie man charged after Taser-like weapons seized

Canadian Border and Airdrie RCMP charged a man after an attempt to bring the weapons into Canada

An attempt to illegally bring Taser-like weapons into Canada from Hong Kong landed an Airdrie man being charged.

In a joint investigation between the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), 38-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Bussey was charged. He faces the following charges:

Importation of prohibited firearm, two counts of unlicensed possession of firearm, careless storage of a firearm, unlicensed possession of prohibited weapon and two counts of possession of firearm while prohibited.

The issue came to light July 10 when CBSA officers from Calgary intercepted a parcel from Hong Kong that was declared as ‘flashlights,’ states a joint RCMP/CBSA release on Thursday.

What they found in the parcel was not flashlights.

“Upon further examination, officers found six conducted energy weapons (similar to a TASER), which are prohibited weapons in Canada. The information was referred to the RCMP for further investigation,” states the release.

Two days later the Airdrie RCMP crime reduction unit (CRU) executed a warrant where Bussey was arrested. Assisting in the arrest was the southern Alberta Emergency Response Team. Following that arrest, a search warrant of the property found additional evidence and other weapons, states the release. Police confirm the additional weapons as a pistol and a switch blade knife.

For the CBSA, the agencies working together shows a strong commitment to protecting Canadians. “This seizure also sends a clear message that those who attempt to compromise the system will be prosecuted,” stated Nina Patel, regional director general, CBSA, prairie region.

And for the RCMP, it’s about being proactive.

“Our focus in CRU is to proactively target drug, property, and weapons crime. If you choose to commit those crimes in Airdrie or Rocky View County, you can expect that you will attract the attention of the CRU,” stated Sgt. Andrew Boxall, Airdrie CRU supervisor.

Bussey is scheduled to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on Aug. 16.