AACS receives funding from Red Deer County for life saving equipment

Red Deer County Council approved funding the Advanced Ambulatory Care Services (AACS) at its most recent meeting for the purchase of medical equipment.

Council approved the funding to the tune of $35,000.

Susan Samson, chair of the AACS Board, was present at Council’s April 24 meeting and gave further information about what the funding would be used for.

The funds would be used to purchase life-saving equipment. Specifically a type of defibrillator which will assist with the resuscitation and stabilization of patients in life-threatening condition.

The motion was passed unanimously by Red Deer County Council. Red Deer County Mayor Jim Wood said the council recognizes important ventures that will benefit the entire region, not just Sylvan Lake.

Wood also believes the AACS facility, which will be located in the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre, will help to relieve pressure on the overtaxed Red Deer Regional Hospital.

According to the information package given to Council, the AACS community had originally asked for $31,600. The Board will also be making a similar request to Lacombe County.

The committee behind AACS has been able to raise more than $200,000 through various fundraising means. The funds raised for the AACS will be used to equip the new facility, beyond what is being spent by Alberta Health Services to build it.

The Province is also providing $2.1 million annually for operating costs.

Red Deer County has been generous with funding different venture in the past as well. In the last year the County also provided $40,000 for the Delburne Medical Centre in May 2017 and $36,000 to STARS Air Ambulance in January 2017. Red Deer County also provides annual funding to the Festival of Trees, which benefits the hospital in Red Deer.

A slight delay has moved the expected opening date from the end of May to June 4. The board members are hoping to have the grand opening of the AACS on June 19, pending the approval of the Health Minister, Sarah Hoffman.


