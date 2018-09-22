‘A little bright spot:’ Ottawa residents rescue dog trapped beneath rubble

Freelance journalist says rescue of a dog trapped under rubble was happy ending amid chaos in Ottawa

A freelance journalist says the rescue of a dog trapped under the rubble was “a little bright spot” amid the chaos in an Ottawa neighbourhood ravaged by a tornado.

Matt Day was in Dunrobin Friday evening, interviewing residents and trying to get a sense of the destruction caused by the twister that ripped through the Ottawa-Gatineau area hours earlier.

“Looking around, you could see that homes were just completely totalled; I was talking to one family outside of their house and they were telling me their second floor was on their front lawn,” said Day, 30.

He said he heard a commotion across the street as he was speaking to families, and found out there was a dog — a beagle named Charlie — trapped underneath a pile of rubble.

“Someone says, ‘we found a dog under the rubble,’ and you think the worst. I was not prepared to go over and see that sight,” he said.

“We didn’t know if it was injured, or anything.”

Day and other members of the media rushed to the scene, some pulling their phones out to illuminate the area, which was being rapidly cast into shadow by the setting sun.

“It was that fine line as a journalist. Do you help, or do you do your job?” he said. “And at that moment, I felt I could do both.”

A video posted to his Twitter account shows two men, identified by Day as neighbours of dog’s owners, pulling the pet to safety.

After the beagle was freed, Day said he seemed anxious and a little scared, but ultimately unharmed.

“He looked really rough, but he was alive … he seemed to be okay,” he said.

“It was a little bright spot in the middle of all the chaos.”

He said the group effort shows the strength of a community sticking together in a dark time.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BALONEY METER: Do Liberal policies mean a typical family is $2,000 richer?
Next story
Ottawa to name new ambassador for women, peace and security, Freeland says

Just Posted

Thurber Raiders snatch season opener from the Lacombe Rams

Red Deer game saw 44-8 win for the Raiders

Snowfall warning in effect for Red Deer

Around 10 to 15 centimetres expected

Penhold fire crews investigate structure fire

Damage estimated at $30,000

Red Deer RCMP arrest man in stolen vehicle after collisions

Man arrested after the stolen truck he was driving collided with several vehicles

City council responding to social and safety issues

Mayor Tara Veer releases statement on City’s ongoing social and safety challenges

WATCH: Grey Cup was in Red Deer to support military families

Money raised will go towards the Military Family Resource Centre

‘A little bright spot:’ Ottawa residents rescue dog trapped beneath rubble

Freelance journalist says rescue of a dog trapped under rubble was happy ending amid chaos in Ottawa

VIDEO: Inside an eerily empty mall in Canada

Only nine of 517 retail spaces are open for business as the grand opening postponed to next year

Tens of thousands without power following tornado in Ottawa region

Hydro Ottawa says more than 170,000 customers were without power early this morning

BALONEY METER: Do Liberal policies mean a typical family is $2,000 richer?

MPs took to Twitter to talk how ‘typical’ Canadian families have more money due to Liberal policies

Ron Orr wins United Conservative nomination

Lacombe-Ponoka riding

Tornado touches down in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que.

Environment Canada says cars and homes have been damaged by severe thunderstorms and high wind gusts

Tilray Inc sees $10-billion in market cap go up in smoke

Tilray’s share price closed at $123 US on Friday, a decline from its intraday peak of nearly $300 US earlier in the week

Canada to boost support for riskier forms of renewable energy: minister

A $30-million contribution to a $117-million tidal project hopes to harness the immense power of the Bay of Fundy

Most Read