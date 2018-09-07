A call is out for temporary art installation submissions for Canada Winter Games Arts and Culture Festival

Selected artwork to be displayed for two weeks at the Games festival site downtown Red Deer

The City of Red Deer is seeking submissions for a temporary art installation that creates an engaging and dynamic entryway to the 2019 Canada Winter Games Arts and Culture Festival.

Artist’s concepts are sought that use sculptural, textile, inflatable, or mixed media to emphasize and designate the entryway and/or surrounding proximity through light, physical elements, sound, or movement. The selected artwork will be displayed for a period of two weeks at the entryway of the 2019 Canada Winter Games festival site in downtown Red Deer.

This project provides an opportunity for an artist or artistic team to exhibit their work to a diverse audience. As this is a focal point to those attending the festival, it should be dynamic and interactive, while attracting attention through the use of light and other evocative elements such as sound, visual aesthetics or movement. The use of pillars or an archway could be part of the design however creative interpretations for defining the area as an entryway are encouraged.

Submissions are due October 2, 2018. For more information, visit http://www.reddeer.ca/whats- happening/2019-canada-winter-games/arts—culture-festival/.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer