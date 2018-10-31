A bigger and better edition of Agri-Trade kicks off Nov. 7th

Featuring cutting-edge agricultural equipment, technology and services, the 35th Agri-Trade Equipment Expo kicks off Nov. 7th at Westerner Park.

A jam-packed schedule runs through to Nov. 9th.

Hours run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day as folks can check out some 450 exhibitors throughout the event.

Agri-Trade showcases exhibitors over some 100,000 sq. ft. of indoor space along with 100,000 sq. ft. of outdoor space.

“This year, our main focus is that we are a bigger show,” said Krissy Edwards, international events manager. “Our footprint has increased significantly. We are also going to be the first show ever in the new exhibit hall at Westerner Park, so we’ve gained over 30,000 square feet extra than what we are normally.

“The show is also completely sold out – we have a very large waiting list. We were, thankfully, able to bring in some new and exciting exhibits with the new hall, but again we are a sold out show and we are very proud of that.”

Other highlights include the Producer Luncheon on Nov. 9th in the Frontier Room from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This event includes a free buffet luncheon for the first 220 farmers, and is presented by the Ag Exchange Group Inc.

“We also always want to thank our attendees for coming, so we work really well with our sponsors,” she said about the luncheon. “We also serve coffee and donuts every morning presented by ScotiaBank to welcome everyone to the show, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. So you get to grab a coffee and a pastry right before you hit the show floor.

“We also work really well with our presenting sponsor FCC to provide extra things. We’ve got a lot of younger, rural families just coming into taking over the next generation of the farm, and they love to bring their families and their children with them. So FCC has a family zone now for them, as that show floor can be pretty busy.

“We have an area for kids and parents to go and have some snacks, do some colouring and enjoy some other activities just to take a little break from the show.”

Also on Nov. 9th is a seminar called ‘Rural Crime – Creating Solutions Together’ which kicks off at 10 a.m. and will feature several special speakers. Topics run the gamut from ‘Rural Crime Reduction and Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design’ to ‘Intervention and Preventative Approaches to Community Safety’.

“We’ve got an advisory committee, and each year they get together and see what’s important in our industry, and what values that our show can bring to our producers,” she explained, referring to the rural crime seminar.

“It’s pretty detailed, and it’s not just on the rural crime. It’s also focused on prevention and what we can all do towards (that end).”

Edwards said that some of the exhibitors are also putting on seminars and presentations as well.

“The Western Canadian Wheat Board is bringing in a lot of professionals from the United States and Canada to talk about commodities, markets and the changes that are happening,” she said.

According to the web site, organizers have also ‘beefed’ up the luncheon service in the Frontier room with an enhanced product offering.

Meanwhile, local college students from Lakeland College, Red Deer College and Olds College can attend Agri-Trade for free. “Any 4-H student also receives free admission to the show,” she said.

“You can always do some Christmas shopping there, too. We’ve got the Harvest Centre, and there are always new lifestyles areas,” she said.

“We also have a large, large contingent of international guests that are coming this year,” said Edwards. “Last year, we hit the most international guests ever and this year it looks like we will even surpass that. It’s looking like about 40 different countries. On Friday, we are hosting the Royal Agricultural Commonwealth Society – so that will also be a busy day, that’s for sure.”

Check out www.agri-trade.com.