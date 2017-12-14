A 37-year-old Red Deer man arrested for impaired driving

A 37-year-old Red Deer man was arrested for impaired driving after sustaining serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision on 32nd St. yesterday afternoon.

At 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 13th, RCMP responded to a report of a collision involving injuries at 32nd St. and 47th Ave. between a Pontiac Grand Am and a Ford F350. The male driver of the Grand Am provided RCMP with a breath sample into an approved screening device that resulted in a “fail.”

The driver of the Ford truck was not injured in the collision, but the suspect was taken to hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. At that time, a blood sample was taken to confirm his blood alcohol levels. Pending the results of the blood sample, the suspect could face charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driving while over .08.

“This collision is a prime example of the danger to the community when a person who has been drinking gets behind the wheel,” said Sgt. Kevin Halwa of the Red Deer RCMP Traffic Unit. “Alcohol impairs a driver’s ability to judge distances and speed, and while they believe they are capable of performing routine driving tasks, they aren’t – and collisions and injuries are an all too common result.”

– Connolly