Blackfalds 7-11 altercation leads to weapons being brandished

An incident at the 7-11 in Blackfalds has RCMP looking for suspect who produced a firearm and waved it at patrons.

On August 6th, 2018 at approximately 10:45pm, there was an incident at the 7-11 in Blackfalds, Alberta.

A verbal altercation took place between several males where a knife was shown to several patrons of the business. The altercation then escalated which led to a firearm being produced and pointed at the same patrons outside the business. Nobody was physically hurt in the incident.

The male suspect fled on what was described as a pink and blue sport motorcycle (commonly referred to as a crotch rocket) and proceeded in a northbound direction, out of Blackfalds.

The male suspect is described as:

Caucasian Male, 25 – 35 years old.

Approximately 5’8” – 5’10”

Medium Build

Minimal facial hair

Wearing a red sweater, black pants, black hat with a red brim (At the time of the offence)

Driving a pink and blue sport motorcycle.

Anyone with information on this incident are asked to call the Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300, or your local Police Detachment. Those who wish to remain anonymous, can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipssubmit.com or by SMS.

-Submitted by Blackfalds RCMP