58th Innisfail Pro Rodeo will showcase trick riders this year

The Innisfail Pro Rodeo at the Daines Ranch is back for its 58th year with a few new additions to the table.

The rodeo takes place June 15th-17th and is a Canadian Professional Association (CPRA) sanctioned event.

New this year at the yearly rodeo is a performance by some of Alberta’s best trick riders.

“Coming from a rodeo family in the 70s and 80s, there was always trick riding so we have some of Alberta’s best trick riders Full Throttle Trick Riders Friday night and Saturday afternoon. We also have Niki Flundra with her Unbridled act Saturday night and Sunday afternoon,” said J. Dustin Daines of the Daines Ranch.

He also added that for the first time they will introduce their mascot Bull Jangles, who will be seen in the crowd, throwing out t-shirts and candy to the kids.

“We have two great announcers this year, Dave Poulson and Dustin Edwards. We also have some awards on Saturday night. It’s Doug Russell and he’s a bull fighter that’s being inducted into Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame for Canada, so that award’s going to be given Saturday night,” said Daines.

They also have some great musicians again this year at their Beer Gardens along with a dance. Performances include Lyndsey Hoff and Drew Gregory.

With the sheep riding, bull riding, saddle bronc and more, Daines said they have more entries for the events this year, “Which is important because it means the young people are embracing rodeo and participating in rodeo.”

Daines added that they will also have some of the best stock contractors in the world involved in their rodeo, including the Calgary Stampede, Kesler Championship Rodeo and new this year, the Outlaw Buckers.

“This year we’re going to have about six to eight of their prime stock, so their saddlebronc horses and bareback horses.”

Tickets to the rodeo are available online at www.innisfailprorodeo.com for a cheaper price or at the gate.