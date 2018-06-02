file photo

58th Innisfail Pro Rodeo will showcase trick riders this year

More entries this year at the Daines Ranch

The Innisfail Pro Rodeo at the Daines Ranch is back for its 58th year with a few new additions to the table.

The rodeo takes place June 15th-17th and is a Canadian Professional Association (CPRA) sanctioned event.

New this year at the yearly rodeo is a performance by some of Alberta’s best trick riders.

“Coming from a rodeo family in the 70s and 80s, there was always trick riding so we have some of Alberta’s best trick riders Full Throttle Trick Riders Friday night and Saturday afternoon. We also have Niki Flundra with her Unbridled act Saturday night and Sunday afternoon,” said J. Dustin Daines of the Daines Ranch.

He also added that for the first time they will introduce their mascot Bull Jangles, who will be seen in the crowd, throwing out t-shirts and candy to the kids.

“We have two great announcers this year, Dave Poulson and Dustin Edwards. We also have some awards on Saturday night. It’s Doug Russell and he’s a bull fighter that’s being inducted into Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame for Canada, so that award’s going to be given Saturday night,” said Daines.

They also have some great musicians again this year at their Beer Gardens along with a dance. Performances include Lyndsey Hoff and Drew Gregory.

With the sheep riding, bull riding, saddle bronc and more, Daines said they have more entries for the events this year, “Which is important because it means the young people are embracing rodeo and participating in rodeo.”

Daines added that they will also have some of the best stock contractors in the world involved in their rodeo, including the Calgary Stampede, Kesler Championship Rodeo and new this year, the Outlaw Buckers.

“This year we’re going to have about six to eight of their prime stock, so their saddlebronc horses and bareback horses.”

Tickets to the rodeo are available online at www.innisfailprorodeo.com for a cheaper price or at the gate.

Previous story
UPDATED: Tyler King has been found

Just Posted

Central Music Festival presents Shaky Ground on June 16th

Band members are uniting in a show that also features the Charlie Jacobson Band

WATCH: Former NHLer Theo Fleury headlines 2018 Alberta Sports Hall of Fame induction class

Twelve Albertans were enshrined into the Hall in Red Deer

Red Deer RCMP arrest offenders wanted on multiple warrants

Public a big help in reporting suspicious incidents

Red Deer woman reflects on her Home of Hope trip to Africa

The team fed close to 600 kids on the trip

WATCH: Education minister visits Red Deer schools

David Eggen stopped by Joseph Welsh Elementary and Hunting Hills High School

WATCH: RDC celebrates student success at 54th convocation ceremonies

Students honoured with special awards for outstanding achievements

UPDATE – DVD returned to owners

DVD found in a ditch and is from July 23, 2005 where the couple were married in a hospital

Canada hoping its tariff threat will prompt US back down

Canada’s government not ready to discuss support, potential bailout packages for Canadian businesses

Ponoka Lions Club bus rescues Special Olympic athletes

Bus breakdown could have been bad, Ponoka groups come to save the day

Former hostage Joshua Boyle granted bail with conditions

Boyle is charged with various offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

Wetaskiwin RCMP looking for missing man

Police say Jesus Chapman went missing May 22 from the Wetaskiwin Mall

This is one big Buff Cat

Large Canadian cat becomes popular meme on social media

Canada Post, CUPW given 90 days to settle rural, urban pay equity dispute

Maureen Flynn has given CUPW and Canada Post 90 days to negotiate a settlement

Most Read