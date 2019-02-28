(File)

53 students, staff at Calgary-area school to be tested for TB

Health officials say general public is not at risk

Alberta Health Services says 53 students and staff at a high school in the Calgary region may have been exposed to infectious tuberculosis.

TB is a bacterial disease that usually affects the lungs.

READ MORE: Bovine TB back on radar after slaughtered B.C. cow tests positive

AHS says it has sent notification letters to the 53 people to arrange for them to be tested for TB, and for treatment if necessary.

It says the general public is not at risk, and the risk to the people who have been exposed to tuberculosis is low.

An AHS website says tuberculosis germs are spread to others through the air when a person with the disease coughs, sneezes or talks.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
B.C. home to third most train derailments across Canada

Just Posted

WATCH: Youth volunteers spread the word about Nunavut culture

Group in the City in tandem with the Canada Winter Games

Innisfail RCMP catch males with stolen vehicle

Three male occupants arrested after stolen vehicle found in the ditch

Red Deer holding its first annual Women’s March next month

March aims to raise awareness of the importance of an inclusive community

Team Alberta earns 17 medals in biggest day to date at Games

Alberta now sits in third place of the medal standings with 81 medals

Blackfalds RCMP investigate suspicious death

Police have taken an adult female into custody

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould’s place in Liberal party at risk after SNC-Lavalin testimony

Trudeau said he will review Wilson-Raybould’s testimony before deciding whether she can remain in the Liberal caucus

53 students, staff at Calgary-area school to be tested for TB

Health officials say general public is not at risk

Sylvan Lake RCMP arrest one after B&Es lead to highway pursuit

The RCMP worked with Rocky Mountain House and Red Deer RCMP to arrest the suspect involved

Notley says new energy assessment bill conflicts with purchase of pipeline

Premier says the bill needs major amendments including setting harder limits on the time it can take to do a review

Five things we learned from Wilson-Raybould at the justice committee

Wilson-Raybould provided a detailed accounting of meetings and phone calls on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over SNC-Lavalin affair

Statement follows day of testimony from former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould

Compliments chicken nuggets recalled due to salmonella risk

CFIA says product was sold nationally

Family warns of dog danger after child bitten at Calgary party

*WARNING*: This story contains graphic images of a dog bite

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould says she got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Former justice minister finally gets chance to ‘speak her truth’

Most Read