Kebby Johnson, center, of Spokane, Wash., holds a sign that reads "Say No to HB 1638," as she waits in line, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, to attend a public hearing before the House Health Care & Wellness Committee at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Amid a measles outbreak that has sickened people in Washington state and Oregon, lawmakers heard public testimony Friday on a bill that would remove parents’ ability to claim a philosophical exemption to opt their school-age children out of the combined measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

53 cases of measles confirmed in southern Washington state

Fifty-one cases are of children

Health officials in southern Washington state say they have confirmed 53 cases of measles.

The Columbian reports Clark County Public Health officials have identified one new case since last week, and one previously confirmed case was ruled out from additional testing.

Officials say 47 of the 53 confirmed cases are people who were not immunized against the highly contagious virus.

Immunization statuses could not be verified for five of the cases. One case involved a child who had received a single dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

Fifty-one cases are of children, ages 18 and younger. The remaining two are adults.

In addition to the 53 cases, one has been confirmed in the Seattle area and four are in Portland, Oregon, just south of Clark County.

___

Information from: The Columbian, http://www.columbian.com

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Year after Parkland school shooting massacre, 17 victims remembered
Next story
NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after 15 years

Just Posted

Long Range Hustle heads to Bo’s March 5th

Sonic gems abound on the band’s latest project Town

Premier Rachel Notley makes a visit to Red Deer

Notley says next budget has lots of money set aside for Red Deer Hospital expansion, redevelopment

WATCH: Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza officially opens

Facility will host an array of cultural events and concerts during the Winter Games

Harpdog Brown and the Uptown Blues Band head to The Krossing

Few have tackled the smoky magic of the blues quite like Brown

Scott Helman to fire up the Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza March 1st

Helman set to hit the stage at 7:30 p.m.

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after 15 years

In the end, Opportunity outlived its twin by eight years

Year after Parkland school shooting massacre, 17 victims remembered

14 students and three staff were killed

‘Are provinces sovereign?:’ Saskatchewan meets Ottawa in carbon tax challenge

Province argues its constitutional challenge of a federal carbon levy is about divisions of power

Alberta to invest $100 million in artificial intelligence

Notley says funds are on top of $50 million for 3,000 new high-tech post-secondary training spots.

Liberals agree to only limited hearings on Wilson-Raybould affair

Their short list of three proposed witnesses does not include Wilson-Raybould

Gunman opens fire at San Diego restaurant

Amazingly no one hurt following shooting at San Diego restaurant

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Leduc RCMP investigate robbery in City of Leduc

Bank robbery suspect passes note to teller demanding cash

Most Read