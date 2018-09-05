2019 Women of Excellence Awards nominations are officially open

Red Deer & District Community Foundation (RDDCF) is excited to announce that nominations for the 2019 Women of Excellence Gala are now officially open.

This will be the 12th consecutive year that the Foundation will be hosting the event. The gala will be on June 5th, 2019 at the Sheraton Red Deer Hotel and will honour various exemplary women from across Central Alberta.

“Last year the Women of Excellence program was an incredible success,” Kristine Bugayong, chief executive officer of the Red Deer & District Community Foundation said. “We saw an outstanding 51 nominations in 2018 and we know that was just the tip of the iceberg in the level of achievement accomplished by the women in Central Alberta. We’re hoping to see that number grow.”

Women can be nominated for excellence in 11 different categories including: Agriculture; Arts, Culture and Heritage; Athletics, Recreation and Fitness; Business and the Professions; Community Building; Education and Training; Entrepreneurship; Environment; Health and Wellness; Human Services; and Young Women of Excellence. To date, approximately 300 women have been recognized as pillars in our communities.

“We made some changes to the nomination process last year, enabling nominators to submit the basic nominee information between September and January,” Bugayong said. “This gives nominators a little more time to gather the required letters of support and resume paperwork.”

Nomination forms can be found on the RDDCF’s website at www.rddcf.ca or by visiting RDDCF’s office at Suite 503 Parkland Square, 4901– 48th St. in Red Deer.

“We regularly cross paths with women who put exhaustive efforts to make our communities stronger,” Bugayong said. “We look forward to another year of celebrating these efforts.”

The Women of Excellence Gala is an annual fundraiser to support the future and development of our communities through the Red Deer & District Community Foundation. The Foundation is a 360° grant maker investing in projects, programs and organizations to build a stronger Central Alberta.

For more detailed information regarding the nomination process or the Foundation, please contact Kristine Bugayong at 403.341.6911.

-Submitted by Red Deer & District Community Foundation