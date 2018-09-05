file photo

2019 Women of Excellence Awards nominations are officially open

Approximately 300 women from across Central Alberta have been recognized

Red Deer & District Community Foundation (RDDCF) is excited to announce that nominations for the 2019 Women of Excellence Gala are now officially open.

This will be the 12th consecutive year that the Foundation will be hosting the event. The gala will be on June 5th, 2019 at the Sheraton Red Deer Hotel and will honour various exemplary women from across Central Alberta.

“Last year the Women of Excellence program was an incredible success,” Kristine Bugayong, chief executive officer of the Red Deer & District Community Foundation said. “We saw an outstanding 51 nominations in 2018 and we know that was just the tip of the iceberg in the level of achievement accomplished by the women in Central Alberta. We’re hoping to see that number grow.”

Women can be nominated for excellence in 11 different categories including: Agriculture; Arts, Culture and Heritage; Athletics, Recreation and Fitness; Business and the Professions; Community Building; Education and Training; Entrepreneurship; Environment; Health and Wellness; Human Services; and Young Women of Excellence. To date, approximately 300 women have been recognized as pillars in our communities.

“We made some changes to the nomination process last year, enabling nominators to submit the basic nominee information between September and January,” Bugayong said. “This gives nominators a little more time to gather the required letters of support and resume paperwork.”

Nomination forms can be found on the RDDCF’s website at www.rddcf.ca or by visiting RDDCF’s office at Suite 503 Parkland Square, 4901– 48th St. in Red Deer.

“We regularly cross paths with women who put exhaustive efforts to make our communities stronger,” Bugayong said. “We look forward to another year of celebrating these efforts.”

The Women of Excellence Gala is an annual fundraiser to support the future and development of our communities through the Red Deer & District Community Foundation. The Foundation is a 360° grant maker investing in projects, programs and organizations to build a stronger Central Alberta.

For more detailed information regarding the nomination process or the Foundation, please contact Kristine Bugayong at 403.341.6911.

-Submitted by Red Deer & District Community Foundation

Previous story
Upcoming book assails Trump’s ‘ethics deficit’ in golf
Next story
WATCH: AHS breaks ground on new Lacombe Community Health Centre

Just Posted

Council passes second and third reading of smoking bylaw pertaining to public cannabis use

The updated bylaw prohibits smoking or any form of consumption of cannabis in any public location

Torchbearers unveiled for MNP Canada Games Torch Relay

100 torchbearers from across Canada were revealed; Red Deer runners to be announced later

Rifco provides a huge win for the Central Alberta Humane Society

Rifco presents CAHS with almost $28,000

RCMP remind drivers and pedestrians about back to school safety

School zones are in effect from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on school days

TRADE ALERT: Rebels making preseason moves

Red Deer makes two trades after preseason opening weekend

WATCH: AHS breaks ground on new Lacombe Community Health Centre

17,000 sq. ft. facility will bring existing Lacombe AHS services together

Liberals won’t compromise on culture, dispute resolution in NAFTA talks: Trudeau

Canada is facing a fresh deadline to land a trade deal with the United States and save its place in the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Calgary 2026 bid details to be rolled out as city gears up for plebiscite

Calgarians are about to get a close look at what hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games would entail.

TIFF stresses ‘zero tolerance’ policy, plans women’s rally in #MeToo era

As the Toronto International Film Festival prepares to kick off Thursday, it’s doing so in a changed landscape .

Bernier says he has raised over $90,000 since quitting the Conservative party

Quebec MP Maxime Bernier says he has raised more than $90,000 since quitting the Conservative party.

Upcoming book assails Trump’s ‘ethics deficit’ in golf

“Commander In Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump,” by Rick Reilly

Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 1.5 per cent

The central bank kept its benchmark at 1.5 per cent, but data ‘reinforces’ view that more hikes are needed.

Study concludes Canadian oilpatch rules could cut global emissions

Canada’s industry has rules that if adopted worldwide could make a big dent in global greenhouse gas emissions

Below zero degrees temps possible for tonight across central Alberta

Frost warning issued Tuesday, Sept. 4 for overnight in Red Deer, surrounding region

Most Read