17-year-old dies in collision near Ponoka

Ponoka RCMP are investigating the collision where a 17-year-old Ponoka County boy died

Ponoka RCMP are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy following a rollover.

Police say in the evening of Nov. 25 at about 9:11 p.m. crews were called to the scene of a single vehicle rollover south of Ponoka on Highway 2A.

“The RCMP were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover on Highway 2A and Township Road 422,” say police.

EMS, along with the Ponoka County East District Fire Department were called to the scene where it was determined that the vehicle left the road and rolled several times.

The RCMP will continue to investigate all factors which contributed to this collision. No further details will be provided.

VIDEO: NASA says it has landed a spacecraft on Mars

Red Deer Charity Checkstop is back again

This will take place Dec. 1st from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. in support of worthy organizations

Red Deer Players gear up for another 'Breaking Cover' show

Event set for Dec. 9th at the Red Deer Public Library downtown

The Nutcracker set to light up Red Deer College Arts Centre

Popular Christmas tradition runs Dec. 14th-16th on the mainstage

Rebels fall to Medicine Hat Tigers, 7-3

Head Coach Brent Sutter says Rebels made the mistakes 'you can't make'

WATCH: National Citizens Alliance speaks in Red Deer

Alberta refugee centre says NCA could fuel hatred towards minority groups

VIDEO: NASA says it has landed a spacecraft on Mars

It is NASA's eighth successful Mars landing since the 1976 Vikings

VIDEO: GM to close Oshawa plant, four U.S. plants in massive reorganization push

Company to focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs

Anxiety abounds at NASA as Mars landing day arrives

"Landing on Mars is one of the hardest single jobs that people have to do in planetary exploration."

Senators to resume debate on postal legislation after taking a day to reflect

The bill could receive royal assent and become law a short time later, which would force striking postal workers back to work by noon on Tuesday.

Weather Network predicts 'mixed bag' of winter weather for Canada

Western Canada will have warmer than normal temperatures this winter

Postal negotiators still talking as Senate vote on back-to-work bill approaches

Canada Post workers have been on rotating strikes for six weeks

EU set to endorse Brexit deal but hard work lies ahead

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called the move a 'tragedy'

Battery fires: The potential danger hiding in your kitchen junk drawer

Batteries sparked a fire that nearly burned down a Canadian home

