17-year-old dies in collision near Ponoka

Ponoka RCMP are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy following a rollover.

Police say in the evening of Nov. 25 at about 9:11 p.m. crews were called to the scene of a single vehicle rollover south of Ponoka on Highway 2A.

“The RCMP were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover on Highway 2A and Township Road 422,” say police.

EMS, along with the Ponoka County East District Fire Department were called to the scene where it was determined that the vehicle left the road and rolled several times.

The RCMP will continue to investigate all factors which contributed to this collision. No further details will be provided.