The Canadian Press

14 galaxies set to collide and form colossal cluster

Astronomers say this could be the largest structures in the universe

Astronomers have discovered the beginnings of what they say is a gigantic cosmic pileup that could someday form one of the largest structures in the universe.

The team of Canadian and international scientists say they used a powerful telescope to detect the “impending collision of 14 young, starbursting galaxies” that will become a massive galaxy cluster.

RELATED: Star Gazing: Mars, the wet planet

The research, published in the journal Nature, says the so-called protocluster or group of galaxies is 12.4 billion light years away — suggesting its light began travelling to Earth when the universe was 1.4 billion years old.

One of the researchers, astrophysicist Scott Chapman of Dalhousie University, says the discovery challenges conventional understanding of how structures form in the universe since it happened so quickly and in a space only about three times the size of the Milky Way.

RELATED: B.C. space sleuth discovers NASA satellite not a ‘piece of space junk’

Until now, astronomers had theorized that protoclusters as large as this one would have taken much longer to form.

Chapman says it gives them the opportunity to study how galaxy clusters come together in extreme environments characterized by hot, ionized gas.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fears prompt feds to establish BBQ brush safety standards
Next story
Humboldt arena memorial ring to be removed

Just Posted

Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off raises $420,000 for Canada Games Celebration Plaza

Event sees over 800 people in attendance

Pro Wrestling events looks to to knock out cancer

Superclash against Cancer brings in some of Alberta’s top talent

Red Deer PCN Women’s Fun Run set for May 12th

The Mustard Seed School Lunch Program is the event’s ‘Charity of Choice’

UPDATED Semi rollover on Hwy#2 causes traffic detour; more photos

UPDATED Exclusive photos of semi rollover clean-up on Hwy#2

‘Battle of the Badges’ charity hockey game raises $35,000 for Humboldt Broncos

Red Deer Emergency Services won the game with a score of 10 - 5

WATCH: Check out this week’s What’s Up Wednesday

The week’s news in Red Deer

Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault case

Comedian convicted of drugging and molesting a woman

Pilot likely affected by ‘spatial disorientation’ in plane crash that killed former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice

The TSB will announce its findings and the Capital News will follow.

AACS receives funding from Red Deer County for life saving equipment

Red Deer County approved funding for $35,000 to AACS

Toronto sports fans come together in wake of van attack

Police probe Toronto van attack as details emerge

Maswacis RCMP looking for missing Aboriginal woman

Police say 34-year-old Jada Voyageur went missing April 24 from the Samson Cree Nation

Prince William to be Harry’s best man

Prince William will be Prince Harry’s best man at May wedding

Humboldt arena memorial ring to be removed

Arena ring of tribute to Saskatchewan hockey team to be removed as summer nears

14 galaxies set to collide and form colossal cluster

Astronomers say this could be the largest structures in the universe

Most Read