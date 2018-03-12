CHARITY DAY - 100 Kids who care were recently at Blue Grass Sod and Garden Centre to donate to local charity. The kids also built hanging garden baskets to donate to people in the community. Photo Submitted

100 Kids Who Care makes charitable donation at Blue Grass Sod Farms

Almost $2,000 donated to three charities.

100 Kids Who Care returned over the weekend to support local charities.

Blue Grass Sod Farms and Garden Centre Dance Magic Studio, brought together 100 kids at Blue Grass, with each kid donating $10 to charity

Cinderella Stylist, Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre and the Ronald McDonald House all made pitches to the kids to receive their charity dollars.

Aspire was eventually given the donation, however a parent also matched donations and gave to the other two as well — leading to a total donation of $1,920, $960 of which came from the kids.

“It was amazing to see these future leaders so excited to give their money in support of a local charity,” Doreen Parcels of Blue Grass said. “We had a lot of fun at the greenhouse as well.

“We talked a bit about how we grow plants at the greenhouse and they each got a hanging basket. We taught them how to plant it.”

Bruce McEwen, owner of Blue Grass Sod Farms and Garden Centre, said it is a way for his staff to share their passion for gardening.

“Blue Grass embraces this opportunity to support philanthropy and kindness in this next generation,” he said. “One of our greatest pleasures as a company is our ability to give to our community. We are excited for the children to experience the pride and joy that will accompany sharing the basket they create.”

The kids were encouraged to donate their hanging basket to someone they feel would enjoy receiving it.

“It gives them another opportunity to give,” Parcels said. “This year, the kids will take the hanging baskets they created and will have a second chance to experience that joy of philanthropy. We asked them to think of someone who would really appreciate getting a hanging basket.”

She added, “You see a lot of pride in their faces to be a part of that.”

