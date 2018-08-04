UPDATED: 1 man dead after tornado rips through Manitoba community

Multiple structures near the rural community of Alonsa, Man., were shredded by the twister

A man has died after a tornado touched down west of Lake Manitoba on Friday night and tore at least one home off its foundation, officials said Saturday.

An RCMP spokesman said the 77-year-old man was found dead outside what remained of his wrecked home in Alonsa, Man., about 165 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

“The tornado was down for quite some time so we’re hearing reports of lots of trailers, and damage to vehicles, trees and homes,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre, adding that no other injuries were reported.

“There’s a lot of damage being reported, and that’s only the tip of the iceburg,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Jean-Philippe Begin.

Some people reported seeing tennis ball-sized hail, up to six centimetres in diameter, while others said strong winds wreaked havoc.

Annie Richard, 47, captured video of the tornado from her home about two kilometres from where the twister started.

“You hear some people say that it sounds like a freight train,” she said on Saturday morning. “It was just a constant rumble, and it just didn’t stop.”

She and her husband watched the tornado grow and move for about a half hour, filming on her phone, Richard said.

Valerie McInnes was at a campground with her family on Margaret Bruce Beach when a couple next door came to tell them they had received tornado alerts on their phones.

After seeing a funnel cloud forming to the southwest, she and her family jumped in their car to flee, she said.

“We drove a little ways away to get out of the path and then went back when it was safe,” said McInnes, noting that their property was intact.

“We’re very lucky, others lost everything,” she said. “We know of three homes that were destroyed in that area.”

“I have a whole new respect for the weather after tonight,” she wrote.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Back to rubble, some ‘lost everything’ in California fire

Just Posted

WATCH: Downtown Red Deer transformed into time warp with old cars

Event carries on all weekend at Westerner Park

Three Mile Bend Park under blue-green algae advisory

Blue Green Algae Advisory will remain in place until a rescind notice is issued

Winners to take over part of old Safeway location at Parkland Mall

No opening date confirmed as of yet

Red Deer’s first Cyclovia runs Aug. 12th

Event encouraging inclusive and safe physical activity for all

A truck was on fire off Taylor Drive earlier today

Emergency crews were on scene quickly to put it out

Real talk: who gets all your rewards points when you die?

From Air Miles to PC points, loyalty programs vary in how to transfer rewards

Video of man taunting bison in Yellowstone National Park goes viral

The bison is seen roaming amid stopped traffic – until a man starts ‘harassing’ it, officials say

RCMP search for 29-year-old man after falling over Brazeau Reservoir

Police believe he fell off guardrail

Real talk: who gets all your rewards points when you die?

From Air Miles to PC points, loyalty programs vary in how to transfer rewards

UPDATED: 1 man dead after tornado rips through Manitoba community

Multiple structures near the rural community of Alonsa, Man., were shredded by the twister

Ontario government to bring back buck a beer by Labour Day: source

Province had buck-a-bottle beer but the Liberal government quietly hiked the minimum price in 2008

Defence never rests for Calgary Stampeders, host struggling B.C. Lions

Bo Levi Mitchell, Stampeder offence may lean a little more on the defence’s contributions Saturday

Cdn, U.S. scientists consider novel plan to save endangered orca on death’s door

J50 is one of just 75 remaining southern resident killer whales from B.C. to California

Leduc robbery sees staff hit with bear spray July 3

Leduc RCMP investigate robbery of liquor store

Most Read

  • UPDATED: 1 man dead after tornado rips through Manitoba community

    Multiple structures near the rural community of Alonsa, Man., were shredded by the twister