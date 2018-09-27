Trump says his past accusers influence thinking on Kavanaugh

For 10 days, Trump has watched allegations of sexual misconduct swirl around Brett Kavanaugh

This is personal for President Donald Trump.

For 10 days, Trump has watched as allegations of sexual misconduct have swirled around Brett Kavanaugh, his nominee for the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, Trump spoke aloud what he’s been mulling in private, acknowledging publicly for the first time that past allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against him colour his views on similar charges against other men, including Kavanaugh.

“It does impact my opinion and you know why?” Trump said. “Because I’ve had a lot of false charges against me.”

With that, Trump cast his lot with the accused in what has become a national reckoning over gender and sexual consent, and not just in furtherance of a long-sought conservative makeover of the high court.

“It’s happened to me many times,” Trump said, claiming he’d been accused — falsely — by “four or five women.”

In fact, more than a dozen women came forward during the 2016 campaign, claiming they were assaulted, groped or kissed without consent by Trump. Trump was also caught on tape in 2005 boasting of grabbing women by their genitals and kissing them without permission. Those comments revealed in the final days of his campaign for the White House, Trump apologized, calling it “locker room talk.”

At a news conference in New York a day before Kavanaugh was set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Trump pledged to listen to the testimony of Kavanaugh’s accuser and even said he was open to changing his mind about his nominee. But he made clear that he was deeply skeptical of these types of accusations.

READ MORE: All eyes on U.S. Senate hearing

“When you are guilty until proven innocent it’s just not supposed to be that way,” he said.

During the free-wheeling news conference, Trump continued to lash out at Democrats and label the allegations against Kavanaugh politically motivated. He also expressed frustrations with the delays in the process guided by Republicans and took a shot at attorney Michael Avenatti, who is representing the latest accuser.

Trump’s remarks underscored the complexity of the moment, as Republicans continue their efforts to install conservatives on the high court. While Republicans want to move forward, they are mindful of the fallout if they don’t take the accusations seriously. Should the effort fail, the party would likely explode in finger-pointing that could have implications in the November elections.

“Republican senators have delayed this for weeks now,” Trump said. “They are giving the women a major chance to speak.”

He added: “It’s possible that I’ll hear that and I’ll say I’m changing my mind.”

Pushed to acknowledge the cultural moment, Trump repeatedly returned to the idea that qualified men would lose out on jobs because of allegations.

“I don’t want to be in a position where people say, ‘No, thanks. I spoke to somebody 38 years ago, and it may not be good,’” Trump said, adding, “The people that have complained to me about it the most about what’s happening is women.”

Asked to address the nation’s young men, Trump said: “It’s a very dangerous period in our country, and it’s being perpetrated by some very evil people.”

Trump’s comments about his accusers drew swift reaction from an attorney for Summer Zervos, a former contestant on Trump’s reality TV show “The Apprentice,” who says Trump made unwanted advances toward her, then defamed her by saying she lied about it.

“It is offensive that in purporting to stand by a Supreme Court nominee who has been accused of sexual assault, Mr. Trump has chosen once again to defame and attack women, including our client, who had the courage to come forward to tell the truth about his own unwanted assaultive behaviour,” said Mariann Wang.

Kavanaugh and his chief accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, who says Kavanaugh assaulted her in high school, are both expected to testify Thursday. Ford has claimed that Kavanaugh tried to remove her clothes and clamped a hand over her mouth at a party when both were in high school.

Another woman came forward over the weekend, telling The New Yorker magazine that Kavanaugh exposed himself and caused her to touch his penis at a party when both were Yale freshmen. And on Wednesday, a woman represented by Avenatti — who shot to fame as the attorney taking on the president for porn actress Stormy Daniels — made another accusation of misconduct.

Kavanaugh has steadfastly denied all the allegations.

Trump, who initially supported giving Ford time to speak, showed his rising frustration Wednesday. Speaking to reporters at the United Nations earlier in the day, he said Senate Republicans “could have pushed it through 2 1/2 weeks ago.”

Trump said that if lawmakers had moved faster, “you wouldn’t be talking about it right now, which is frankly what I would have preferred.”

Catherine Lucey And Jill Colvin, The Associated Press

Previous story
Bill Cosby, now inmate NN7687, placed in single cell

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP arrest offenders during break and enters in progress

Several people arrested in the act of business, garage and shed break-ins

Red Deer College hosts Backpacks to Briefcases

Day-long event teaches professionalism and valuable life lessons to students

Guy Davis and Fabrizio Poggi perform at The Elks on Oct. 12th

Show features tunes from Sonny & Brownies Last Train

Lacombe Generals lose to the RDC Kings 8-1 in preseason opener

Generals frustration evident in lopsided loss

Lacombe, Blackfalds, Lacombe County and Red Deer receive AUMA award

Communities win Sustainability in Collaboration award for North Red Deer Regional Wastewater System

B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Phyllis Webstad brings her book The Orange Shirt Story to classrooms province-wide.

Texting is just as hurtful as face-to-face convos, says new study

A new study from UBC Okanagan says texting can have harmful effects.

Philpott defends Indigenous healing lodges amid controversy over Stafford killer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer joined Stafford’s father expressing outrage over decision

Christine Blasey Ford steps into spotlight to detail assault allegations

Blasey Ford described receiving outpouring of support from people ‘in every state of this country’

Trump says his past accusers influence thinking on Kavanaugh

For 10 days, Trump has watched allegations of sexual misconduct swirl around Brett Kavanaugh

Deported man is suspect in deadly California beatings

A man who was deported from the United States six times was expected in court Wednesday

Feds want closed door hearing for pipeline spy allegations

Case gets underway today on allegations of CSIS spying on anti-pipeline activists

Trudeau says he didn’t want to meet with Trump

Trudeau disputes Trump’s claims that Canada requested meeting with president

From rivals to life partners: Canadian forward ties knot with U.S. counterpart

Canadian women’s hockey team forward Gillian Apps marries American forward Meghan Duggan

Most Read