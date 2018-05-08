Police should determine gun restrictions, not politicians: Trudeau

Under pressure to restrict semi-automatic rifles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defers to police

Justin Trudeau says the police, not politicians, should be the ones to determine the restrictions placed on specific kinds of guns.

The prime minister’s comments come as wounded people and family members of those killed in the Quebec City mosque shooting urge him to outlaw military-style semi-automatic weapons.

Trudeau touts provisions of his government’s firearms bill that would restore the authority of RCMP experts to classify firearms without political influence, repealing cabinet’s authority to overrule Mountie determinations.

In a letter to Trudeau, more than 75 people express disappointment the bill does not ban semi-automatic rifles like the one carried by mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette, who killed six people and wounded many others.

Bissonnette began his January 2017 assault with a .223-calibre Small Arms VZ58 Sporter rifle, which is legal, along with two illegal 30-cartridge magazines.

The rifle jammed on the first shot, and Bissonnette then used a handgun, but the letter asks how much worse the carnage could have been had Bissonnette’s rifle been working.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province charges Alberta zoo after ice-cream-eating bear video

Just Posted

Rebels fill vacant assistant coach positions

Brad Flynn and Ryan Colville join team with years of hockey experience

Red Deer RCMP make numerous arrests in crime hot spots

Project Pinpoint key to several arrests

Red Deer RCMP make arrest in drug trafficking investigation

West Park Schools were put into temporary lockdown as a precaution

Gas prices going down in Red Deer

Crude oil is up $19 or $20 from this time last year

Death row Red Deer man’s father breaks silence weeks before dying

Ronald Smith has been in U.S. prison for 35 years. His dad recently died after finally speaking out

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Police should determine gun restrictions, not politicians: Trudeau

Under pressure to restrict semi-automatic rifles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defers to police

Afghan vet alleges sexual misconduct against NDP MP Christine Moore

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to issue a statement later today

Province charges Alberta zoo after ice-cream-eating bear video

Alberta laid two charges under its Wildlife Act against a central Alberta zoo after a bear was taken through a drive-thru for ice cream.

Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace carpet at Met Gala

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrated the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition

‘Half a world away:’ Quilt for Humboldt Broncos crash victims coming from Qatar

It’s 11,097 kilometres from Doha to Humboldt, Saskatchewan but the fatal crash hit close to home for Dale Gilbert and her husband Scott.

Hawaiian volcanic eruption leaves former Vancouver resident shaken

Kilauea volcano has destroyed more than two dozen homes since it began spewing lava hundreds of feet into the air last week

Despite risks, volcano offers affordable piece of paradise

Two new cracks in the ground emitting lava and gas have opened up in a Hawaii community where multiple structures have burned down.

Water begins to recede in flood-soaked parts of New Brunswick

Emergency officials say floodwaters appear to have crested in parts of New Brunswick and are finally beginning to recede in the waterlogged region.

Most Read