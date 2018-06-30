Stettler’s Elizabeth Morton, 10, wins gold at the Northern Alberta Long Course Swimming Provincials in Edmonton. With her is swim coach Mark Way. (Contributed photo)

Stettler swimmer wins provincial gold

Breaks two Stettler swimming records dating back to 1983

Stettler’s Elizabeth Morton, 10, won gold at the Northern Alberta Long Course Swimming Provincials.

About 270 swimmers attended the meet at the Kinsmen Sports Centre in Edmonton from June 15 to 17. Morton was the only qualifier from the Stettler Tsunamis Swim Club.

According to Stettler Swim Club President Sarah Halverson, Morton has swum for almost as long as she has walked.

“She swam eight events and bettered her time in every one of them,” said Halverson.

Her results: 50 breaststroke Gold 43.05 shaved 1.17 in a close finish; 100 breaststroke bronze 1:38:86 carved .87 seconds off; 200 breaststroke fifth place knocking more than 11 seconds off; 200 individual medley 3:34:34 in eleventh place and achieving a provincial time while taking off more than 12 seconds; 50 backstroke taking off 4.39 seconds; 100 freestyle taking off 4.18 seconds; 50 butterfly taking off 4.07 seconds; and 100 backstroke taking off more than 20 seconds.

Halverson said it was an amazing weekend because two Stettler Swim Club records were broken, which dated back to 1983 in 50 breaststrokes held by Cindy Payne and 100 breaststrokes held by Brenda Limpert from 1975.

Swim coach Mark Way was integral to her success from preparing for the meet to preparing Morton before every race as well as helping her to stay focused throughout the meet, added Halverson.

