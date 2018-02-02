Red Deer celebration of international Harry Potter book night

Magical night of festivities in Red Deer

Fans of all ages gathered at Sunworks and The Coconut Room to celebrate International Harry Potter Book Night recently.

“It’s the magic,” said Kathryn Harris, event organizer and the general manger of Sunworks. “People love the involvement with the story—no one has created a world to this extent in a book before.”

There were 13,200 parties held through the world in celebration of Harry Potter Book Night this year, according to the Bloomsbury Publishing web site. Red Deer was one of less than a dozen cities to host an event in Canada.

Harris and her team went all out creating a magical night for guests.

The space was elaborately decorated like a tavern in the Wizarding World and the movie soundtrack played in the background. They were serving hot mugs of butter beer, a favourite beverage in the stories. There was also a wand making station, wizard chess, a scavenger hunt and a book reading.

Most of the attendants were dressed in their best robes, but those in muggle (non-magical) dress were welcome, too.

Thirteen-year-old Paige Kuipers came with her nana Angie Scott and both were extremely impressed by the caliber of the event. “I think this is awesome,” said Scott. “She did the scavenger hunt, and it’s all so fun.”

Kuipers said she became a fan three years ago, after reading the books on a family road trip.

“I like to read and I’d already seen all the movies,” she said.

When Kuipers visited the Wizarding World in Orlando for her birthday two years ago, she suited up as a proud Gryffindor with robes, scarf and a wand.

She said her dad has even built her a four-poster bed like the ones in the dorms at Hogwarts and her nana is sewing a Harry Potter quilt and long curtains to complete the look.

Harris was motivated to put on events after not being able to find anywhere closer than Calgary to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first book’s release last summer. It was so well-received she decided to put on a weekend-long movie marathon that fall.

“Before it was even over, people were asking me when the next event was going to be,” Harris said.

She laughs that she is the, “Self-appointed Red Deer Minister of Magic.”

Harris hopes to make the Harry Potter-themed events a regular thing.

 

Previous story
Breaking: Publication ban on Alberta politician in court case
Next story
Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery introduces Métis liaison

Just Posted

Breaking: Publication ban on Alberta politician in court case

Alberta RCMP have sent out a release related to an accused and a complainant in a certain case

Big Wreck heading to Red Deer to mark anniversary of first CD

Band will perform In Loving Memory Of along with loads of other hits

Ron MacLean thrilled to be a part of Rogers Hometown Hockey

Red Deer native always happy to support Central Alberta events

UPDATE: One injured as a result of truck ramming into local pizza shop

Truck reverses across parking lot into Red Deer’s Papa Baldy’s Pizza shop

RCMP arrest man in two stolen vehicle case over one and a half days

Red Deer man appears in court after being involved in two different stolen vehicles

Red Deer actress profile: Vanessa Hodgins playing Belle

Red Deer Notre Dame High School’s production of Beauty and the Beast

Judge admonishes victims’ dad who charged at Nassar in court

The dad who had three daughters abused by Nassar tries to attack the doctor in court

Canada to send largest-ever Winter Games delegation to Pyeongchang

Canadian Olympic Committee says the team of athletes includes 122 men and 105 women

Desjardins says that with penny long-gone the nickel’s days are numbered

First the penny, now the nickel. Coins could be on the chopping block as more move to cashless pay

Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil sees 6 more weeks of winter

Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob

Super Fan: 81-year-old has attended every Super Bowl

Donald Crisman gives thoughts on 52nd Super Bowl featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and the Patriots

Female coaches face bias, insecurities in joining all levels of sport: experts

UVic coach Dani Sinclair says woman are questioned a little bit more, possibly, than male coaches

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

Alberta, B.C. resident charged with serious child pornography crimes

Jonathon Bruenig, 34, has links to Northwest Territories, northern British Columbia, and Australia

Most Read