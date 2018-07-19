Innisfail RCMP charge woman in connection with seizure of eight dogs

Karin Adams, 46, of no fixed address faces dozen charges

Innisfail RCMP charged a woman, of no fixed address, in connection with the seizure of eight dogs from a room at the Bluebird hotel in Innisfail.

Karin Adams, 46, is charged with mischief, personating a peace officer, eight counts of failing to obtain dog licenses, driving a vehicle without a valid license, trespassing and harbouring more than three dogs.

Adams was released by a justice of the peace with multiple conditions including a prohibition from owning, having custody, or control of, or residing in the same premise as any animal.

She is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on July 31.

All seized dogs seized were turned over to Klassic Kennels for care and health examinations. Seven of the eight dogs were lawfully owned by Adams as she either purchased the dogs through a private sale or she was given the dogs by previous owners.

RCMP encourages anyone looking to re-home a pet to conduct a thorough background check prior to giving anyone your pet.

Innisfail RCMP seized the eight dogs in distress after arresting Adams. On July 17 at about 11:25 p.m. the RCMP received a complaint about a suspicious female. She was located at a hotel and believed to have dogs in her possession, contrary to court imposed conditions not to possess any animals.

In a separate incident, Innisfail RCMP received a complaint about a woman posing as a law enforcement professional, questioning a dog owner and allegedly attempting to take the dog. The matter is still under investigation and RCMP are working to determine if the two incidents are related.

According to Klassic Kennels Facebook page five of the eight dogs have been identified but remain in our care for legal reasons. The dog remaining unidentified is a brown dachshund type dog, female with no chip.

Previous story
Sylvan Lake is moving toward a greener town
Next story
Airdrie man charged after Taser-like weapons seized

Just Posted

WATCH: Ronald McDonald House Central Alberta hosts Barnyard Breakfast

FortisAlberta makes $10,000 donation to House operations

Innisfail RCMP charge woman in connection with seizure of eight dogs

Karin Adams, 46, of no fixed address faces dozen charges

WATCH: Red Deer’s Westerner Days kicks off to a smoking hot start

Thousands take in the food, entertainment, rides and more at Westerner Park

WATCH: 2018 Westerner Days Parade brings 1000s to downtown Red Deer

The parade begins five days of western fun and culture in Central Alberta

Innisfail RCMP seize eight dogs from hotel room following earlier arrest

Dogs were in distress and taken to an animal rescue organization

WATCH: Tune into What’s Up Wednesday

An overview of the week’s news in Red Deer

Airdrie man charged after Taser-like weapons seized

Canadian Border and Airdrie RCMP charged a man after an attempt to bring the weapons into Canada

Ontario, Saskatchewan premiers join together to oppose federal carbon plan

Saskatchewan is already involved in a court case over the tax

Sylvan Lake is moving toward a greener town

The Town of Sylvan Lake is moving forward with a contract with Fogdog Energy

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate theft of almost $140,000 in Millet

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to past break and enter at a rural Wetaskiwin property

After cave rescue, soccer boys pray for protection at Thai temple

On Wednesday evening, the boys and coach were released from hospital

Gymnastics sex abuse victims join hands, accept courage award at ESPYs

The women who spoke out against the abuse by Larry Nassar stood together Wednesday night

Two charged near Sundre after dog, cat, horse and five lambs stolen

Witnesses give valuable information to police, stolen property recovered

Parks Canada looks to shine light on cloudy future for historic sites

A plan is in place to produce 10-year plans designed to turn around sagging attendance figures

Most Read