Horses found in overturned stock trailer near Rimbey on Hwy. 20

The details surrounding an incident involving two horses found inside an overturned stock trailer northwest of Bentley remain a mystery.

Kathi Issler from the Bentley fire department reported that at 5:23 a.m. on Sunday morning, April 15, Bentley District Fire Department was sent to an accident scene on Highway #771, near the intersection of Highway #20 just northwest of Bentley.

A concerned resident nearby called 911 and investigated the scene to discover a stock trailer on its roof with two horses still inside. Upon fire crews’ arrival it was noted that no tow vehicle was present so RCMP and a veterinarian with a horse trailer were called to assist.

The horses, who remained remarkably calm, were carefully extricated, examined and moved to a secure location where they are being held until their owner can be notified.

Updates will follow as details are released