Horses found in overturned stock trailer near Rimbey on Hwy. 20

Horses abandoned

The details surrounding an incident involving two horses found inside an overturned stock trailer northwest of Bentley remain a mystery.

Kathi Issler from the Bentley fire department reported that at 5:23 a.m. on Sunday morning, April 15, Bentley District Fire Department was sent to an accident scene on Highway #771, near the intersection of Highway #20 just northwest of Bentley.

A concerned resident nearby called 911 and investigated the scene to discover a stock trailer on its roof with two horses still inside. Upon fire crews’ arrival it was noted that no tow vehicle was present so RCMP and a veterinarian with a horse trailer were called to assist.

The horses, who remained remarkably calm, were carefully extricated, examined and moved to a secure location where they are being held until their owner can be notified.

Updates will follow as details are released

 

