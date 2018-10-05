Fashion Fridays: Skincare on the go

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday with Kim XO, one of Canada’s top stylists, is all about how to take care for your skin this fall season.

As a busy mother and top fashion consultant Kim Appelt is always on the go, and so she knows what is needed to keep your skin looking great in even the most stressful situations.

For this episode, Appelt introduces her makeup artist Jenny Mckinney who gives you a step-by-step guide to skincare essentials on the go.

Whether you’re rushing to your kid’s hockey game, off to a work meeting, or meeting colleagues for lunch, having a skincare kit packed with the essentials to keep you looking great is a necessity.

Find out how to do it all by watching the video below.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim Xo every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: Shop online like a pro

Just Posted

Students learn the dangers of driving impaired

New MADD Canada video presented at Red Deer schools

Red Deer RCMP apply pressure to repeat offenders with strong police presence downtown

Several people face charges on various crimes

Singer Jacob Moon plays After the Grind Oct. 24th

Moon’s style is a melding of various musical sensibilities

Sweet sounds aplenty with Red Deer’s Hearts of Harmony

A brand new season including plans for a November concert are underway

Cardiac catheterization recommended for Red Deer Regional Hospital

Provincial report highlights need for the service in the community

Fashion Fridays: Skincare on the go

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Killer Paul Bernardo set for weapon trial; accused of having ‘shank’

Bernardo was convicted in 1995 of the first-degree murders of two teen girls

Liberals agree to hike pre-writ spending limit for political parties

As part of Bill C-76, the government initially proposed to cap party spending on advertising at $1.5 million during what’s known as the pre-writ period

Oyen RCMP seek public’s assistance in locating missing male

Police concerned about his well-being

Calgary 1 of 3 cities remaining in 2026 Olympic bid race

Stockholm and the combined Italian bid of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo will also be proposed for approval by the IOC’s full membership next week

GOP, Dems battle over FBI’s secret Kavanaugh report

Republicans say FBI found ‘no hint of misconduct,’ Demos accuse White House of restricting probe

Still ‘a long way to go’ in Canada Post contract dispute, union says

Rural workers say they don’t have a lot of options

Indigenous children still being treated unequally by provinces: advocate

Issue arose during hearings into Canada’s missing and murdered women

Future uncertain for long-standing Vancouver pot shops after legalization

All the existing pot shops in Vancouver are ostensibly medical cannabis dispensaries

Most Read