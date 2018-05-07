Wetaskiwin theatre robbed May 6

Wetaskiwin RCMP are looking for some brazen thieves who broke into a movie theatre and stole the cash register.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On May 6 between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. the Wetaskiwin Movie Theater was broken into.

“At 9:22 a.m. Wetaskiwin RCMP were dispatched to the Wetaskiwin Movie Theater. The manager on scene had observed some damage to the inside of the building and phoned police. Cash and tills were stolen from the location.

“Police were able to determine from the video surveillance that two males had entered the theater. They broke into the ATM on site and stole numerous cash tills from the location. There was an undisclosed amount of money taken from the location. A light coloured four door Ford pick-up truck was observed on the video surveillance at the location.

“The first male was wearing a grey hoodie, dark grey pants and gloves.

“The second male was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, what appears to be white shoes and gloves,” stated Hepburn.

Evidence found

Hepburn added, “At 12:00 p.m. Wetaskiwin RCMP were called to a rural location in the area of Range Road 251 and Township Road 464 where a cash till had been located. This till was located on the road west of the golf course. The police believe this till is a till that was stolen from the movie theater.”

If you have information about this incident, or information about the vehicle and occupants please call the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca