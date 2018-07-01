Wetaskiwin senior citizen charged with weapons, drug offenses

RCMP execute search warrant in Wetaskiwin in June

A Wetaskiwin senior citizen is facing serious charges after two RCMP detachments raided his home in the city last month.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On June 21, 2018 Maskwacis RCMP Community Response Unit in partnership with the Wetaskiwin RCMP Integrated Crime Reduction Unit, executed a search warrant at a home in the City of Wetaskiwin.

“A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of multiple tasers, air pistol, bear spray, cocaine, cannabis, and a significant amount of cash.

65-year-old Ivan Schell of Wetaskiwin has been charged with multiple offences, including six counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, possession for the purpose of trafficking (Cannabis), possession for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine) and proceeds of Crime over $5,000.

“Schell was taken before a Justice of the Peace and released on numerous conditions. His court appearance is July 17, 2018 in Wetaskiwin, Alberta.

“Crime reduction continues to be a priority in Wetaskiwin. This successful search was made possible by ongoing intelligence gathering in keeping with the K Division emphasis on crime reduction.

“The Wetaskiwin RCMP are requesting that if you see suspicious activity please call the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

