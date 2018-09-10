Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate home invasion with gun

An Edmonton man is facing many charges after a serious break and enter robbery in Wetaskiwin.

According to a press release emailed Sept. 10 from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On September 3, 2018 at approximately 11:02 a.m. Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a break and enter at a residence. Several items including two firearms were stolen from the safe.

“The homeowner was in the residence when three unknown aboriginal males entered an apartment. The males had in their possession a handgun, extended baton and a knife. The homeowner was not injured in the break and enter.

“On September 4, 2018 Wetaskiwin RCMP members conducted a traffic stop for a suspicious vehicle. Upon a search of the motor vehicle numerous weapons, drugs and one of the stolen handguns from the break and enter on September 3, 2018 were seized.”

Hepburn noted the driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with 15 offences.

“Curtis Cardinal 44-years-old from Edmonton, Alberta was charged with the following offences: Careless use of a firearm, six counts of Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, Unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon, Possession of firearm in a motor vehicle, Possession of restricted/weapon in motor vehicle, Possession of weapon obtained by crime, Possession of methamphetamine and and three counts of Failure to comply with conditions of an Undertaking,” she stated.

Wetaskiwin RCMP Police urge anyone with information about the break and Enter to please call the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

