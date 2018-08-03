Wetaskiwin RCMP charge 29 year old man with firearms offences, breaching prohibitions

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate careless use of a firearm, charge Brandon Cook

A County of Wetaskiwin man is facing serious gun-related charges after an incident July 29.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Corey Kyle, “On July 29th, 2018 the Wetaskiwin RCMP received information that a male had discharged a firearm in a careless manner and was in possession of firearms and ammunition near Pipestone, Alberta.

“The male was subject to a lifetime firearms prohibition.

“That same day the Wetaskiwin RCMP executed two search warrants on the property and the accused’s vehicle.

“A search of both locations located a shotgun, ammunition, cocaine and methamphetamine.

“A 29 year old male of Wetaskiwin County, Brandon Cook, was arrested and charged with the following offences: Careless Use of a Firearm, Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, Possession of a firearm while unauthorized, Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, Possession of a ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

“Cook was brought before a Justice of the Peace and held in custody pending a bail hearing on August 14, 2018.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Previous story
Sheriff: No motive, no 2nd shooter in Las Vegas massacre
Next story
Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself

Just Posted

Three Mile Bend Park under blue-green algae advisory

Blue Green Algae Advisory will remain in place until a rescind notice is issued

Winners to take over part of old Safeway location at Parkland Mall

No opening date confirmed as of yet

Red Deer’s first Cyclovia runs Aug. 12th

Event encouraging inclusive and safe physical activity for all

A truck was on fire off Taylor Drive earlier today

Emergency crews were on scene quickly to put it out

Red Deer RCMP investigate break-in and ATM theft at mall

The male driver wore a white face mask and dark coveralls with reflective stripes

WATCH: Tune into What’s Up Wednesday

An overview of all news Red Deer

Leduc robbery sees staff hit with bear spray July 3

Leduc RCMP investigate robbery of liquor store

Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself

Camp Cloud members have been stationed outside the Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby for months

Wetaskiwin RCMP charge 29 year old man with firearms offences, breaching prohibitions

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate careless use of a firearm, charge Brandon Cook

Sheriff: No motive, no 2nd shooter in Las Vegas massacre

Stephen Paddock was ‘an unremarkable man’ who showed signs of a troubled mind, according to officials

Canada’s Brooke Henderson has hole in one at British Women’s Open

Henderson was visibly surprised when the ball took a single bounce and landed straight in the hole

Schedule released for world junior hockey championship in B.C.

Vancouver and Victoria ready to host, as Canada conducts training camp in Kamloops

Back to rubble, some ‘lost everything’ in California fire

A massive Northern California wildfire levelled more than 1,000 homes.

Trump renews attacks on ‘fake, fake disgusting news’

“Whatever happened to the free press? Whatever happened to honest reporting?” Trump asked the crowd.

Most Read