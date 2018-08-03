Wetaskiwin RCMP charge 29 year old man with firearms offences, breaching prohibitions

A County of Wetaskiwin man is facing serious gun-related charges after an incident July 29.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Corey Kyle, “On July 29th, 2018 the Wetaskiwin RCMP received information that a male had discharged a firearm in a careless manner and was in possession of firearms and ammunition near Pipestone, Alberta.

“The male was subject to a lifetime firearms prohibition.

“That same day the Wetaskiwin RCMP executed two search warrants on the property and the accused’s vehicle.

“A search of both locations located a shotgun, ammunition, cocaine and methamphetamine.

“A 29 year old male of Wetaskiwin County, Brandon Cook, was arrested and charged with the following offences: Careless Use of a Firearm, Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, Possession of a firearm while unauthorized, Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, Possession of a ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

“Cook was brought before a Justice of the Peace and held in custody pending a bail hearing on August 14, 2018.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca