Wetaskiwin man shot in leg Aug. 23, police investigating

Wetaskiwin RCMP are asking the public to come forward with information after a man was shot in the city Aug. 23.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Corey Kyle, “On August 23, 2018 at 10:50 p.m. the Wetaskiwin RCMP received a complaint of two males fighting in the Popular Groves Community of Wetaskiwin. On arrival it was discovered that one male had been shot.

“The male appeared to have been shot with a small calibre firearm in the leg.

“Wetaskiwin RCMP and General Investigation Section continue to investigate the incident.

“It doe not appear the incident was random and parties involved where familiar with each other.

“The Wetaskiwin RCMP are requesting that if you have any information in relation to this incident please call the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.” Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to convictions.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca