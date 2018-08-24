Wetaskiwin man shot in leg Aug. 23, police investigating

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate shooting complaint

Wetaskiwin RCMP are asking the public to come forward with information after a man was shot in the city Aug. 23.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Corey Kyle, “On August 23, 2018 at 10:50 p.m. the Wetaskiwin RCMP received a complaint of two males fighting in the Popular Groves Community of Wetaskiwin. On arrival it was discovered that one male had been shot.

“The male appeared to have been shot with a small calibre firearm in the leg.

“Wetaskiwin RCMP and General Investigation Section continue to investigate the incident.

“It doe not appear the incident was random and parties involved where familiar with each other.

“The Wetaskiwin RCMP are requesting that if you have any information in relation to this incident please call the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.” Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to convictions.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Previous story
5 tourists rescued from flooded home as storm hits Hawaii
Next story
Air clears in some parts of B.C. while other areas socked in by smoke

Just Posted

Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Alberta camp on Walmart roof

‘Free Our Finest’ to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics

Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate 75-year-old Lloyd Remus

Remus left his Red Deer home the afternoon of Aug. 23rd

‘Step up for Parkinsons’ on Sept. 9th

Annual fundraising walk starts out from the Golden Circle

Habitat for Humanity Red Deer holds first women’s build

New duplex will be the future home of two families in need

Red Deer RCMP investigate two break-ins at hair salons

An estimated $1,000 worth of professional hair products and colours were stolen

WATCH: Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre Community Day welcomes central Albertans

New facility is the legacy building of the Games coming next February

Air clears in some parts of B.C. while other areas socked in by smoke

Air quaility and fire risks threaten some regions of B.C.

Wetaskiwin man shot in leg Aug. 23, police investigating

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate shooting complaint

Death of woman found after house explosion was a homicide: police

Ontario police found the woman in her backyard after the explosion

5 tourists rescued from flooded home as storm hits Hawaii

Emergency crews rescued five California tourists following Hurricane Lane

Capitals player taking Stanley Cup to Humboldt

Chandler Stephenson to take Cup to Humboldt to help town heal after bus crash

Several parliamentarians to testify in man’s lawsuit over detention in Sudan

Peter Harder, the Liberal government’s representative in the Senate will not testify

Some Tories relieved after Bernier quits

Many members attending the annual Tory convention in Halifax expressed quiet relief

Baloney Meter: Did Liberals create 60% more full-time jobs than Tories?

The Canadian Press fact-checks Justin Trudeau’s recent touting of his government’s economic record

Most Read