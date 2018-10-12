Wetaskiwin man facing 17 charges after Oct. 9 arrest

A Wetaskiwin man is facing 17 charges plus traffic citations after a motorist fled from police Oct. 9.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On October 9, 2018 Wetaskiwin RCMP observed a suspicious black Honda Civic. RCMP attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle fled from members.

“The vehicle was not pursued due to public safety risk as the vehicle was in a residential area.

“The vehicle was later located by RCMP members near the Wetaskiwin airport. It was stuck in the ditch and the male driver fled on foot. After a brief foot chase the male gave himself up and was arrested without incident.”

Hepburn stated one man has been arrested in relation to the incident.

“Trini Minde 20-years-old from Wetaskiwin Alberta was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Three counts of Identity Fraud

Four counts of Theft Under $5,000

Breaking and Entering with intent-residence

Three counts of Possession of property obtained by crime less than $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

Operation of motor vehicle while being pursued by police

Resist/obstruct peace officer

Mischief over $5,000

And Traffic Safety infractions.

Minde was also arrested for numerous outstanding warrants from Wetaskiwin, Alberta.

He appeared before a justice of the peace. He was held in custody to appear in Wetaskiwin court on October 16, 2018.

