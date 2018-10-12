Wetaskiwin man facing 17 charges after Oct. 9 arrest

A Wetaskiwin man is facing 17 charges plus traffic citations after a motorist fled from police Oct. 9.
According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On October 9, 2018 Wetaskiwin RCMP observed a suspicious black Honda Civic. RCMP attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle fled from members.
“The vehicle was not pursued due to public safety risk as the vehicle was in a residential area.
“The vehicle was later located by RCMP members near the Wetaskiwin airport. It was stuck in the ditch and the male driver fled on foot. After a brief foot chase the male gave himself up and was arrested without incident.”
Hepburn stated one man has been arrested in relation to the incident.
“Trini Minde 20-years-old from Wetaskiwin Alberta was arrested and charged with the following offences:
Three counts of Identity Fraud
Four counts of Theft Under $5,000
Breaking and Entering with intent-residence
Three counts of Possession of property obtained by crime less than $5,000
Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
Impaired operation of a motor vehicle
Operation of motor vehicle while being pursued by police
Resist/obstruct peace officer
Mischief over $5,000
And Traffic Safety infractions.
Minde was also arrested for numerous outstanding warrants from Wetaskiwin, Alberta.
He appeared before a justice of the peace. He was held in custody to appear in Wetaskiwin court on October 16, 2018.